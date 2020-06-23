An MV Agusta Scrambler could be under development. The Italian motorcycle giant is expected to launch the new motorcycle in 2022, as per the latest media reports.

It seems that MV Agusta has major plans for the future. The company is looking to venture out into new motorcycle segments. Earlier reports tell us that an MV Agusta Cruiser is in the pipeline and expected to reach dealerships in the next two years. However, that wouldn’t be the only new motorcycle to come out from the Italian stable. There could be an MV Agusta Scrambler under development as well, the latest media reports say.

Timur Sardarov, CEO, MV Agusta, has revealed that the MV Agusta Scrambler could arrive in the next two years. Apart from that, he didn’t give out any details regarding the motorcycle. However, it is being anticipated that the MV Agusta Scrambler would be a middleweight product that would compete with the Ducati Scrambler and Triumph Street Scrambler range of bikes.

Except for brutal acceleration and sheer performance, MV Agusta motorcycles are also known for their high-quality parts and components. The upcoming MV Agusta Scrambler wouldn’t be any different. It would also feature high-quality materials and top-notch equipment such as the new 2nd-gen 5.5-inch TFT instrument cluster that supports MV Ride smartphone app. In terms of design, the MV Agusta Scrambler is expected to be another Italian artwork just as the other MV Agusta bikes are.

In other news, MV Agusta has cut ties with MotoRoyale, a superbike multi-brand initiative by Kinetic which has dealt with several high-end motorcycle brands such as SWM, Hyosung, FB Mondial, Norton Motorcycles here in India. The Italian firm has parted ways with Kinetic MotoRoyale because of constant misinterpretations of the contracts. Also, Kinetic MotoRoyale didn’t represent MV Agusta in India the way it should have. Therefore, MV Agusta will appoint a new partner with whom it will launch BS6 bikes in our country.

