BS6 MV Agusta bikes will be introduced in India via a new partner - Report

MV Agusta bikes in India were available via MotoRoyale, a superbike multi-brand initiative by Kinetic. However, the Italian two-wheeler company had ended the terms with Kinetic MotoRoyale. Now, it plans to team up with a new partner and launch BS6 MV Agusta bikes in the country.

Kinetic MotoRoyale is a known name in the Indian superbike market. It has dealt with several high-end motorcycle brands such as SWM, Hyosung, FB Mondial, Norton Motorcycles and MV Agusta. Since TVS Motor Company acquired Norton Motorcycles in an all-cash deal of GBP 16 million earlier this year, it is likely that Kinetic MotoRoyale will no longer handle the business for Norton Motorcycles in India. And now with MV Agusta cutting ties as well, things aren’t looking good for Kinetic MotoRoyale.

Timur Sardarov, CEO, MV Agusta, has said that the Italian company decided to part ways with Kinetic MotoRoyale because of constant misinterpretations of the contracts. Also, Kinetic MotoRoyale didn’t represent MV Agusta in India the way it should have. Therefore, the Italian company will appoint a new partner with whom it will launch BS6 MV Agusta bikes in India.

MV Agusta, however, hasn’t revealed any details concerning its new partner in our country. It is also tight-lipped about its BS6 bikes' launch timeline. Perhaps, the COVID-19 crisis might have delayed the company’s plans for our market.

