Two BS6 BMW G 310 GS prototypes spied testing in India - IAB Report

BMW Motorrad continues to test the upcoming BS6 G 310 GS in India. After getting spotted for the first time earlier this month, two prototypes of the forthcoming, more eco-friendly dual-sport motorcycle have been spied testing once again on our roads.

The latest spy shots of the BS6 BMW G 310 GS highlight the rear end of the motorbike. They reveal that the new model will feature a slightly revised LED taillamp. The conventional halogen side turn indicators will be replaced by more attractive and sleeker LED units. It can also be seen in the spied images that the exhaust seem to be a bit different from that of the outgoing BS4 BMW G 310 GS. The new unit is missing the chrome bits and has a black finish. Apart from that, no other changes have been implemented at the back of the upcoming motorcycle.

The new BS6 BMW G 310 GS will also come equipped with an updated headlamp. The German company will use a full-LED unit similar to what we have seen in the latest spy pictures of the BS6 BMW G 310 R. The new LED headlamp features a horizontal LED DRL, which reminds us of the recently launched BMW F 900 R, and enhances the ADV’s overall visual stance. It appears that BMW Motorrad has also tweaked the body panels of the BS6 G 310 GS to add more masculinity.

Powering the new G 310 GS will be an updated 313cc single-cylinder engine that will comply with the more stringent Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. This revised powerplant is expected to produce similar power (34 PS) and torque (28 Nm) figures as it used to do in its BS4 state of tune. As far as the hardware and other features are concerned, they are likely to be carried forward from the BS4 model without any alterations.

