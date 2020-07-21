BS6 BMW G 310 R spotted testing in India once again - IAB Report

The new BS6 BMW G 310 R was spotted testing in India for the first time earlier this month. Now, a prototype of the upcoming motorcycle has been spied on our roads once again, hinting at the fact that the launch of the new, more eco-friendly motorbike in our country is not too far away.

Similar to the previous test mule that was spotted testing, the latest spy shots of the forthcoming BS6 BMW G 310 R reveal that the new prototype was also wearing no camouflage and hence the bike’s matte black colour scheme was visible. However, this time the frame of the motorcycle was red instead of black.

It can also be seen in the spy pictures that the new BS6 G 310 R will feature an updated headlamp. It is likely to be a full LED unit that will provide a much better illumination with reduced power consumption. While the design of the headlight seems to be more or less the same as before, BMW Motorrad has added a horizontal LED DRL in the middle which is reminiscent of the BMW F 900 R’s headlamp. This change certainly enhances the front look of the new motorcycle. Speaking of looks, it appears that the company has also tweaked the body panels of the BS6 G 310 R to add more masculinity to the bike’s visual appeal. The indicators are also new.

As far as the engine of the new BMW G 310 R is concerned, it will be powered by an updated 313cc single-cylinder mill that will comply with the more stringent Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. This revised powerplant is expected to produce similar power (34 PS) and torque (28 Nm) figures as it used to do in its BS4 state of tune.

In other news, BMW Motorrad has also begun testing the new BS6 G 310 GS in India. The prototype of the upcoming adventure motorcycle was spotted earlier this month.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog to get more BMW Motorrad updates and other two-wheeler news.