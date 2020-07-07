2021 BMW S 1000 R with BMW F 900 R headlight spotted testing

The 2021 BMW S 1000 R has been spotted testing for the first time. The spy pictures reveal the upcoming litre-class naked motorcycle’s LED headlamp along with several other new features.

The most prominent and noticeable visual change in the 2021 BMW S 1000 R is the headlight. BMW Motorrad has replaced the twin-headlamp setup of the current model with a single-piece unit. The new LED headlamp looks identical to that of the BMW F 900 R, which has been launched in India earlier this year. It has also been positioned lower which imparts a much more aggressive and sportier appearance to the motorcycle. However, the small visor, which hides the fully-digital instrument cluster, looks a bit odd, doesn’t it?

The 2021 BMW S 1000 R will feature a revised exhaust system with a compact muffler along with a new sub-frame similar to that of the latest BMW S 1000 RR. The alloy wheels of the upcoming naked bike have also been borrowed from its fully-faired sibling. It is also being said that BMW Motorrad will implement the S 1000 RR’s braking system in the 2021 S 1000 R.

While details regarding the 2021 BMW S 1000 R specs are not known at the moment, the new litre-class motorcycle is likely to use the revised inline 4-cylinder engine of the 2020 BMW S 1000 XR which is capable of producing 165 hp and 114 Nm. It would be interesting to see whether the German two-wheeler giant incorporates its ShiftCam technology in the new S 1000 R or not.

In other news, BMW Motorrad has announced its new Active Cruise Control (ACC) safety and convenience feature. It is a rider assistance system which will be incorporated in future BMW Motorrad bikes.

