BS6 BMW G 310 GS with no camouflage spotted testing in India

The BS6 BMW G 310 GS has been spotted testing in India. The test mule that was caught on camera wears no camouflage whatsoever, and hence, reveals a few new features of the upcoming motorbike.

It can be seen in spy shots that the BS6 BMW G 310 GS will have an LED headlamp with a somewhat revised design. The matte black colour of the test mule looks quite good on the dual-sport motorcycle. While it isn’t very clear in the spy pictures but it seems that the body panels of the more eco-friendly G 310 GS have been tweaked for a sportier look. Also, the beak of the ADV appears to be narrower than that of the BS4 model. The forthcoming BMW G 310 GS would also feature a set of new LED indicators along with a slightly reworked exhaust.

The old BMW G 310 GS is powered by a BS4-compliant 313 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which produces 34 PS of power and 28 Nm of torque. The new BMW G 310 GS will use a BS6 version of the same mill. The power and torque outputs are likely to be more or less the same. Other features such as the golden USD front forks, rear monoshock, attractive alloy wheels with knobbier tyres, front and rear disc brakes with ABS, engine cowl, fully-digital instrument cluster will be carried forward without any alterations.

While BMW Motorrad has been testing the new G 310 GS in the international markets for quite some time now, this is likely the first time the upcoming dual-sport motorcycle has been spotted on test on the Indian roads. This suggests that the German company could launch the updated model of its smallest GS in our country soon.

In other news, the next TVS bike co-developed with BMW Motorrad will be based on the same platform on which the G 310 R, G 310 GS, and Apache RR 310 are built.

