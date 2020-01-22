TVS releases first teaser of its upcoming electric scooter

TVS has released a teaser of its upcoming electric scooter, which it will likely unveil at the press conference it has scheduled on 25 January 2020. The teaser video shows a wall-mounted charger with a blurred scooter zooming ahead in the background.

The electric scooter appears to be shaped like any conventional automatic scooter available in the market. Two similar prototypes were recently seen near the company’s Hosur campus during test rounds. The Chennai-based manufacturer had earlier showcased a concept electric scooter, the TVS Creon, at Auto Expo 2018. However, we do not expect the production version to carry the same name.

We expect TVS’s first electric scooter to be fitted with SmartXonnect instrument console seen first in the TVS NTorq 125. Besides that, the scooter will also offer premium features like an LED headlamp, ride modes, regenerative braking and a supporting smartphone application. A fast charger allowing 0-80% charging in just an hour is also expected to be offered. Other features in the production version of the upcoming TVS electric scooter riding modes, reverse mode and a supporting smartphone application.

The TVS Creon electric scooter was showcased with three lithium-ion batteries and a 12 kW (16.32 PS) electric motor. The company claimed a range of 80 km and a 0-60 km/h acceleration time of 5.1 seconds for this concept.

While details about the upcoming TVS electric scooter are scarce, several rumours suggest that it will share several parts with the TVS Jupiter to keep development costs under check. This will also allow TVS to price it competitively.

The production version of TVS Creon concept will compete with the likes of Chetak and Ather 450. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if the TVS Creon undercuts the pricing of its competition as it is expected to be an entry-level offering.