BS-VI TVS Star City Plus launched with first-in-segment LED headlamp

The BS-VI TVS Star City has been launched in India at a starting price of INR 62,034 (ex-showroom, Delhi). That’s a hike of INR 8,532 over the BS-IV version. The new TVS Star City Plus offers a 15% higher fuel economy, smoother power delivery and improved durability. Lower maintenance cost is another benefit of the new model.

At the heart of the TVS Star City Plus is the same 109.7 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine but the compression ratio has increased from 9.65:1 to 10.0:1. The fuel-air mixture is now supplied to the intake valve via an Eco Thrust fuel-injection system instead of a carburettor. The maximum power output is down to 8.2 PS (down from 8.4 PS), while the peak torque has remained unchanged at 9.70 Nm. The weight has increased by 7 kg to 116 kg.

Also Read: BS-VI TVS Apache RR 310 to be launched on 30 January

The TVS Star City Plus now comes with a first-in-segment LED headlamp and a mobile charging slot. Other key features include a dual-tone seat, dura grip tyres (which are claimed to improve fuel efficiency and improved grip), and a semi-digital instrumentation. The latter retains the econometer and service reminder which now works in association with OBD-1 (onboard diagnostics).

Also Read: New TVS Rockz 125 spied in India

Other changes on the BS-VI TVS Star City Plus include new graphics and refreshed heat shield over the exhaust canister. Brakes are the same drum units and supported by synchronous braking system (TVS’ version of CBS). The fuel tank can store 10-litres of petrol. The ground clearance is 172 mm.

TVS is yet to reveal the colour options for the BS-VI Star City Plus but we do know that it will be sold in a single-tone and dual-tone colour options. While the former is priced at INR 62,034, the latter has a sticker price of INR 62,534, INR 7,500 more than in case of the BS-IV old model (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The price gap between the single-tone and dual-tone colour option in BS-VI version is lesser.

Also Read: TVS electric scooter makes spy photo debut