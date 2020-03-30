TVS announces free service and warranty extensions in India - IAB Report

Amid the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, TVS has announced free service and warranty extensions for its customers in India.

Due to the rapidly-evolving coronavirus situation, the entire country is under complete lockdown at least until 14 April 2020. The Indian Government has taken this step to promote social distancing and curb the spread of the deadly virus. As a result, people might not be able to get their vehicles serviced on time or avail the warranty benefits during the current lockdown period.

As a relief for such customers, TVS has announced that the free services of vehicles that are due between March and April 2020 have been made redeemable until June 2020. Also, the vehicles whose warranty is expiring between 1 March 2020 and 30 April 2020, TVS has extended the expiry date to 30 June 2020. The AMC services due between March and April 2020 will be redeemable until June 2020 as well.

Apart from that, TVS has also announced that it will continue to provide Road Side Assistance (RSA) in all locations where it will be legally possible. The brand’s toll-free number will also remain functional for addressing customers’ queries and concerns.

In other news, TVS has launched the XL 100 BS6 in India at a starting price of INR 42,362 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). TVS claims that with the new BS6-compliant engine, the XL 100 gives 15% more mileage. The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180 also has been silently launched. The TVS Apache RTR 180 has gained a fuel-injection system, oil-cooler and GTT (Glide Through Traffic) technology with the BS6 upgrade. It retails at INR 1.01 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) now.

