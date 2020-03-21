TVS XL 100 BS6 with 15% more mileage launched, priced from INR 42,362

TVS XL 100 BS6 has been launched in India at a starting price of INR 42,362*. TVS claims that with the new BS6-compliant engine, the XL 100 gives 15% more mileage than the BS4 version.

TVS XL 100 BS6 Specifications

Powering the new TVS XL 100 BS6 is an upgraded version of the TVS 100 BS4' s 99.7 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled engine. To make the engine comply with the stricter and more stringent BS6 emission norms, TVS has added a fuel-injection system which it calls EcoThrust Fuel Injection Technology (ETFi).

This is for the very first time in the entire lifetime of the XL 100 that it has been given a fuel-injection system. With the addition of the ETFi, the XL 100 BS6 promises to provide better throttle response, pickup, driveability, overall smoother riding experience and 15% better fuel efficiency.

The new TVS XL 100 BS6' engine produces 4.4 PS of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 6.5 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. It has a single-speed gearbox and a centrifugal type wet clutch. The power and torque figures are exactly the same as those of the XL 100 BS4's engine.

TVS XL 100 BS6 Features

The XL 100 BS6 features an On-Board Diagnostics Indicator (OBD I) located on the instrument cluster. It also has a new Comfort i-TOUCHstart feature. Unlike in the XL 100 BS4, in which this feature only allowed to start the two-wheeler, this single button now controls both engine kill and engine start in the XL 100 BS6.

The XL 100 BS6 has features carried over from its predecessor like a petrol reserve indicator, long and comfortable seat, motorcycle-like front hydraulic suspension, 16-inch large spoke wheels, LED DRL, sync braking technology, mobile charging facility, easy-to-use centre stand, silent start with Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) technology and more. Do note here that these features vary depending on the variant of the XL 100 BS6.

TVS XL 100 BS6 Price and Variants

All the variants of the TVS XL 100 haven't been upgraded to BS-VI yet.

Variant Old (BS4) Price New (BS6) Price XL 100 INR 31,437 TBA (not listed on the website yet) XL 100 Comfort INR 30,490 TBA (not listed on the website yet) XL 100 Heavy Duty INR 32,722 TBA (not listed on the website yet) XL 100 Heavy Duty i-Touchstart INR 39,372 INR 42,362 XL 100 Heavy Duty i-Touchstart Special Edition INR 40,262 INR 43,602 XL 100 Comfort i-Touchstart INR 40,592 INR 43,932

*Ex-showroom, Mumbai