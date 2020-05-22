Triumph Tiger 900 teased, to be launched in India soon - IAB Report

The all-new Triumph Tiger 900 has been teased. The feature-laden adventure motorcycle will be launched in India soon.

As per the earlier reports, the Triumph Tiger 900 was scheduled to be launched in India in April. The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic may have affected the British company’s plans. Last month, the Tiger 900 was listed on the brand’s official Indian website and now its teaser has been released on social media channels. These facts indicate that the launch of the Tiger 900 in our country is getting closer.

Revealed in December last year, the Tiger 900 has two genres, road-biased GT line and off-road focussed Rally range. The GT line has 3 models - Tiger 900 GT, Tiger 900 GT Low and Tiger 900 GT Pro. The Rally range has 2 models including - 900 Rally and 900 Rally Pro. There’s also a Tiger 900 variant which isn’t a part of either of the two genres and is the most affordable model in the entire range. In total, the Triumph Tiger 900 has a total of 6 variants. However, at the moment it is unclear as to which ones would be launched in India.

Triumph Tiger 900 Key Features*

7-inch TFT instrument console with four different colour options and high/low contrast versions

My Triumph connectivity system with GoPro controls

Electronic cruise control

Bi-directional quick-shifter

Heated grips and heated seats featuring separate pillion control

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Up to 6 riding modes - Road, Rain, Sport, Off-Road, Off-Road Pro and Rider

Also Read: 2020 Triumph Street Triple R to be launched in June

Triumph Tiger 900 Specs

Powering the new Triumph Tiger 900 range is an 888 cc in-line 3-cylinder engine. The liquid-cooled mill complies with the Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. It produces 95 PS of maximum power and 87 Nm of peak torque. The transmission here is a 6-speed unit. The powerplant has a firing order of 1-3-2 which is responsible for a unique exhaust note. Triumph has also added a new T-plane triple crankshaft and other lightweight parts and components to reduce the weight of the engine by a significant 2.5 kg.