The all-new Triumph Tiger 900 has been listed on the company’s official India website. The British adventure motorcycle will be launched in our country next month.

To give the enthusiasts a taste of what’s coming, Triumph has added the new Tiger 900’s exhaust note on its official India website. The new motorcycle has a distinctive low-end sound which converts into a raspy deep roar as the revs climb. It uses an 888 cc in-line 3-cylinder engine which produces 95 PS of power and 87 Nm of torque. It is a BS6-compliant mill which is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

As per the earlier reports, the new Triumph Tiger 900 was supposed to be launched in India this month. However, the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic must have delayed it. Now, Triumph will launch the new adventure motorcycle in May.

Triumph Tiger 900 - Key Features

Electronic cruise control

Heated grips and heated seats featuring separate pillion control

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Up to 6 riding modes - Road, Rain, Sport, Off-Road, Off-Road Pro and Rider

7-inch TFT instrument console with four different colour options and high/low contrast versions

My Triumph connectivity system that offers access to phone calls and music operation, turn-by-turn navigation and GoPro control through the switches and the TFT screen

Bi-directional quick-shifter

Triumph makes the Tiger 900 in 5 variants - Tiger 900 (Base), Tiger 900 GT, Tiger 900 GT Pro, Tiger 900 Rally and Tiger Rally Pro. Only the 900 GT and 900 Rally variants are expected to be made available in India.

Triumph has announced that it will not hike the prices of its motorcycles resulting out of the BS6 transition until July 2020, this could mean that the new Tiger 900 could have the same pricing as that of the Tiger 800, which retailed at a starting price of INR 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).