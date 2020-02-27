All-new Triumph Tiger 900 to be launched in India in April

The 2020 Triumph Tiger 900 will be launched in India in April. The all-new ADV was first revealed in December last year and got everyone hooked.

Triumph took its sweet time to work on the updated Tiger 900 which can be clearly seen in every aspect of the new motorcycle. Thanks to the fresh LED headlamps that are accompanied by an LED eyebrow (a DRL), the new Tiger looks more aggressive and menacing than the outgoing model. The rest of the bodywork has also been revised to give the bike a narrower, slimmer, and leaner look.

2020 Triumph Tiger 900 Engine Specifications

The changes in the 2020 Tiger 900 aren’t limited to the aesthetics. Triumph ensured that the updated Tiger doesn’t just look better but rides better, too. That’s why it tinkered around with the powerplant and gave it a displacement bump from 799 cc to 888 cc. It produces the same amount of power as before (95 PS) but develops 8 Nm more torque. And all that 87 Nm kicks in early at 7250 rpm instead of 8050 rpm. The engine, which is now BS-VI compliant, remains a 3-cylinder unit but now has a new firing order of 1-3-2 instead of 1-2-3. Triumph has also added a new T-plane triple crankshaft and other lightweight parts and components to reduce the weight of the engine by a significant 2.5 kg.

2020 Triumph Tiger 900 Features

7-inch TFT instrument console with four different colour options and high/low contrast versions

My Triumph connectivity system that offers access to phone calls and music operation, turn-by-turn navigation, and

GoPro control through the switches and the TFT screen

Electronic cruise control

Bi-directional quick-shifter

Heated grips and heated seats featuring separate pillion control

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Up to 6 riding modes - Road, Rain, Sport, Off-Road, Off-Road Pro and Rider

2020 Triumph Tiger 900 Price and Availability

Of course, all the aforementioned features are variant-dependent. Talking about variants, the all-new Tiger 900 has five variants – Tiger 900 (Base), Tiger 900 GT, Tiger 900 GT Pro, Tiger 900 Rally and Tiger Rally Pro. Only the 900 GT and 900 Rally variants are expected to be made available in India. As far as pricing is concerned, it could be set in the INR 13-16 lakh (ex-showroom) range.