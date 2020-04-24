2020 Triumph Street Triple R to be launched in June - Report

After launching the 2020 Street Triple RS, Triumph has now shifted its focus to the 2020 Street Triple R. The lower-spec variant of the middleweight roadster will be launched in June, the latest media reports say.

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple R is quite similar to its elder sibling, the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS. In terms of styling, it features the same set of twin-LED headlamps with LED DRLs, new fly screen, tweaked bodywork, sculpted fuel tank, step-up split seats.

To ensure that Street Triple R is a more affordable offering than the Street Triple RS, Triumph has cut down some corners. The 2020 Street Triple R uses 41 mm inverted Showa Separate Function Big Piston Forks at the front and Linkage-assisted, fully adjustable, Ohlins piggyback monoshock at the rear. The braking on the motorcycle is handled by 310 mm floating discs with Brembo M4.32 4-piston monoblock calipers up front and 220 mm disc with Brembo single-piston sliding caliper at the back. ABS comes as standard.

<iframe width="750" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/EZXQlmCCMhQ" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple R uses the same 765 cc in-line 3-cylinder BS6 engine that has been fitted in the bike’s RS variant. However, here it is slightly less powerful. It produces 116 PS at 12,000 rpm and 77 Nm of torque at 9400 rpm. In comparison, the 2020 Street Triple RS churns out 123 PS at 11,750 rpm and 79 Nm of torque at 9350 rpm. The 6-speed transmission with a bi-directional quickshifter is common on both the bikes.

The Street Triple R has three riding modes - Sport, Street, and Rain. It also has a traction control system. However, it misses out on the gorgeous full-colour TFT digital instrument cluster of the Street Triple RS.

As per the latest developments, Triumph is aiming to launch the 2020 Street Triple R in June. Considering the phenomenal pricing of the 2020 Street Triple RS, Triumph is expected to price the R variant aggressively, too. Perhaps, somewhere in the INR 9.5-10.0 lakh (ex-showroom) range. When launched, the 2020 Street Triple R will compete against the upcoming KTM 790 Duke BS6.