Scoop: Toyota Innova Crysta CNG spied in India for the first time, to be launched soon

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is working on a bi-fuel, petrol-CNG variant of the mighty Toyota Innova Crysta. IndianAutosBlog.com reader Ambuj Sahai recently spotted the Toyota Innova Crysta CNG being tested in Gurugram and has given us the first look at it with spy shots.

If you recall, the BS-VI Toyota Innova Crysta was launched in India on 6 January 2020. The BS-VI petrol version is anywhere between INR 11,000 to 43,000 costlier, while the BS-VI diesel version is a whopping INR 39,000 to 1.12 lakh more expensive. Moreover, the prices have been confirmed to go even higher following the introductory period.

The hefty increase in the Toyota Innova Crysta's prices would have a significant effect on its sales, especially commercial sales. So, a bi-fuel, petrol-CNG variant will be launched to subdue the negative effect and also boost sales. This solution would be a relief to cab operators.

With the BS-VI update, the Toyota Innova Crysta lost the 2.8L diesel unit probably because a BS-VI upgrade would have made it way too costly. The popular people mover, TKM's bestseller, is now available with only the 2TR-FE 2.7L Dual VVT-i petrol engine and the 2GD-FTV 2.4L diesel engine.

BS-VI Toyota Innova Crysta - Engines & Transmissions

2TR-FE 2.7L Dual VVT-i petrol engine, 166 PS at 5,200 rpm and 245 Nm at 4,000 rpm with 5-speed MT/6-speed MT

2GD-FTV 2.4L diesel engine, 150 PS at 3,400 rpm and 343 Nm at 1,400-2,800 rpm with 5-speed MT or 150 PS at 3,400 rpm and 360 Nm at 1,400-2,600 rpm with 6-speed AT

The bi-fuel, petrol-CNG engine would be a derivative of the 2TR-FE 2.7L Dual VVT-i petrol engine. It will likely have slightly lower output figures and could be offered with only a 5-speed MT.

TKM is considering a Toyota Yaris CNG as well, and it may launch this model which may be launched near Diwali this year.

BS-VI Toyota Innova Crysta diesel prices* Variants Prices G MT 7 seater Rs 16.14 lakh G MT 8 seater Rs 16.19 lakh G+ MT 7 seater Rs 16.79 lakh G+ MT 8 seater Rs 16.84 lakh GX MT 7 seater Rs 17.17 lakh GX MT 8 seater Rs 17.22 lakh GX AT 7 seater Rs 18.17 lakh GX AT 8 seater Rs 18.22 lakh VX MT 7 seater Rs 20.59 lakh VX MT 8 seater Rs 20.64 lakh ZX MT 7 seater Rs 22.13 lakh ZX AT 7 seater Rs 23.02 lakh Touring Sport VX MT Rs 21.97 lakh Touring Sport ZX AT Rs 24.06 lakh

BS-VI Innova Crysta petrol prices* Variant Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) GX MT 7 seater Rs 15.36 lakh GX MT 8 seater Rs 15.41 lakh GX AT 7 seater Rs 16.58 lakh GX AT 8 seater Rs 16.63 lakh VX MT 7 seater Rs 18.70 lakh ZX AT 7 seater Rs 21.34 lakh Touring Sport VX MT Rs 19.23 lakh Touring Sport ZX AT Rs 22.02 lakh

*Ex-showroom, Delhi