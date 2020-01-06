BS-VI Toyota Innova Crysta launched, priced from INR 15.36 lakh

The BS-VI Toyota Innova Crysta has been launched, with prices starting at INR 15.36 lakh* and going up to INR 24.06 lakh*. The announced prices are celebratory and hence may also go up in the future.

With the BS-VI update, the Toyota Innova Crysta petrol is INR 11,000 to 43,000 more expensive, and at the same time, the BS-VI compliant Innova diesel is INR 39,000 to 1.12 lakh costlier now. Considering all factors, the new pricing has certainly made the Innova diesel significantly more expensive than before.

The BS-VI Innova Touring Sport petrol in the ZX and VX trims is now costlier by INR 11,000 and the BS-VI Innova Touring Sport diesel in the same trims is now INR 39,000 and INR 80,000 costlier respectively.

Of the three available engines, a 2.7L petrol unit, a 2.4L diesel unit and a 2.8L diesel unit, the biggest engine hasn't been upgraded to BS-VI yet. The BS-VI version of this diesel engine will likely be introduced in the Fortuner first, and then in the Innova Crysta. The maximum power and maximum torque figures of the BS-VI engines haven't been released yet. For reference, below are the specifications of the old, BS-IV engines along with the type of transmission(s) they were sold with:

BS-IV 2TR-FE 2.7L Dual VVT-i petrol engine - 122 kW (166 PS) at 5,200 rpm and 245 Nm (25.0 kg.m) at 4,000 rpm, 5-speed MT or 6-speed MT

BS-IV 2GD-FTV 2.4L diesel engine - 110 kW (150 PS) at 3,400 rpm and 343 Nm (35.0 kg.m) at 1,400-2,800 rpm, 5-speed MT

BS-IV 1GD-FTV 2.7L diesel engine - 128 kW (174 PS) at 3,400 rpm and 360 Nm (36.7 kg.m) at 1,200-3,400 rpm, 6-speed AT

BS-VI Toyota Innova Crysta diesel prices* Variants Prices G MT 7 seater Rs 16.14 lakh G MT 8 seater Rs 16.19 lakh G+ MT 7 seater Rs 16.79 lakh G+ MT 8 seater Rs 16.84 lakh GX MT 7 seater Rs 17.17 lakh GX MT 8 seater Rs 17.22 lakh GX AT 7 seater Rs 18.17 lakh GX AT 8 seater Rs 18.22 lakh VX MT 7 seater Rs 20.59 lakh VX MT 8 seater Rs 20.64 lakh ZX MT 7 seater Rs 22.13 lakh ZX AT 7 seater Rs 23.02 lakh Touring Sport VX MT Rs 21.97 lakh Touring Sport ZX AT Rs 24.06 lakh

BS-VI Innova Crysta petrol prices* Variant Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) GX MT 7 seater Rs 15.36 lakh GX MT 8 seater Rs 15.41 lakh GX AT 7 seater Rs 16.58 lakh GX AT 8 seater Rs 16.63 lakh VX MT 7 seater Rs 18.70 lakh ZX AT 7 seater Rs 21.34 lakh Touring Sport VX MT Rs 19.23 lakh Touring Sport ZX AT Rs 22.02 lakh

*Ex-showroom, Delhi