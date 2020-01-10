TKM mulling Toyota Yaris CNG, could launch it close to Diwali - Report

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is considering launching a CNG variant of the Yaris in India, says a new report from RushLane. If shown the green signal, the Yaris CNG could make it into the market close to Diwali this year.

The Toyota Yaris was introduced in India almost 2 years back but simply couldn't catch-up with other sedans in its segment, such as the Maruti Ciaz and the Honda City, which already have a cult following and have been established for years now. Even an update given to it in the Q4 2019 didn't help.

Unlike its rivals, the Toyota Yaris isn't available with a diesel engine. While BS-VI emission norms are making diesel engine vehicles very expensive, there's no denying of the rivals still having a competitive advantage. A CNG variant would not only fix this situation for the Yaris but also make it a more appealing offering compared to diesel rivals because of being cheaper to buy and run.

The Toyota Yaris' 107 PS 1.5-litre Dual VVT-i four-cylinder petrol engine will soon get a BS-VI upgrade, as confirmed in our previous story. Like the maximum power, the maximum torque output (140 Nm) should remain the same. The fuel economy rating, however, could be lower than the BS-IV version's 17.1 km/l (with 6-speed MT)/17.8 km/l (with CVT). The CNG variant would be marginally lower on performance.

In terms of dimensions, the Toyota Yaris measures 4,425 mm in length, 1,730 mm in width and 1,495 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,550 mm and a ground clearance of 165 mm. It offers 476 litres of boot space.

The prices of the BS-VI Yaris are out already ahead of its official launch.

Toyota Yaris BS-VI Toyota Yaris BS-IV Difference J Optional Rs 8.76 lakh Rs 8.65 lakh Rs 11,000 J Rs 9.40 lakh Rs 9.29 lakh Rs 11,000 G Optional Rs 9.74 lakh Rs 9.63 lakh Rs 11,000 G Rs 10.55 lakh Rs 10.44 lakh Rs 11,000 V Rs 11.74 lakh Rs 11.63 lakh Rs 11,000 V Optional Rs 12.08 lakh Rs 11.97 lakh Rs 11,000 VX Rs 12.96 lakh Rs 12.85 lakh Rs 11,000 J Optional CVT Rs 9.46 lakh Rs 9.35 lakh Rs 11,000 J CVT Rs 10.10 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 11,000 G Optional CVT Rs 10.94 lakh Rs 10.83 lakh Rs 11,000 G CVT Rs 11.75 lakh Rs 11.64 lakh Rs 11,000 V CVT Rs 12.94 lakh Rs 12.83 lakh Rs 11,000 V Optional CVT Rs 13.28 lakh Rs 13.17 lakh Rs 11,000 VX CVT Rs 14.18 lakh Rs 14.07 lakh Rs 11,000

*Ex-showroom India