Top 5 upcoming motorcycles to be unveiled at Auto Expo 2020

Auto Expo 2020, India’s biggest auto extravaganza, is just weeks away now. Delhi Motor Show has always been a popular event for manufacturers from India as well as international markets. However, the last year and a half have completely changed the scenario. Manufacturers are now wary of spending a huge pile of funds for the biennial event. Bajaj, Royal Enfield, Honda, Yamaha, TVS, Hero and many other prominent brands are skipping it this time.

However, all is not lost. You will still get to see some swanky new machinery at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020. Here’s a low down on five most awaited Auto Expo 2020 debuts:

Aprilia GPR 250

Showcased first in China back in September 2019, the Aprilia GPR 250 is the most affordable motorcycle by the Italian motorcycle maker in India. It is expected to be launched in India by mid-2020 with a price tag of INR 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Aprilia GPR 250 borrows the 249.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine from the CFMoto 250NK. Coupled to a 6-speed gearbox, this powerplant produces 26.5 PS of power and 22 Nm of torque. In terms of design, the motorcycle borrows inspiration from the flagship Aprilia RSV4. The Aprilia GPR 250 is suspended over upside-down fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear.

Other features include semi-digital instrumentation, clip-on handlebar, aluminium swingarm and an underbelly exhaust. A low kerb weight of 150 kg, though, is sure to make the ride interesting. The Aprilia GPR 250 will be competing with the Yamaha Fazer-25 and the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.

New Suzuki Intruder (facelift)

The Suzuki Intruder is one of the quirkiest looking motorcycles introduced in India. Based on the Gixxer 155 (previous generation), the Intruder is described as a modern-day cruiser and is expected to be launched at Auto Expo 2020. The motorcycle is expected to be priced around INR 1.15 lakhs (ex-showroom).

At the heart of the new Suzuki Intruder will be the same 155 cc air-cooled mill, which also does duty in the Gixxer 155 and Gixxer SF 155. In its present, BS-IV compliant form the engine produces 14.1 PS of power and 14 Nm of torque. The gearbox will be a 5-speed unit only. Other cycle parts, including the suspension setup, brakes, and wheel size will be the same as on the outgoing motorcycle.

We would love to see what changes the Japanese motorcycle maker will make in the Intruder in terms of design and if it replaces the halogen headlamp with an LED unit. The instrumentation console will be replaced by the new console doing duty in the updated Gixxer 155 and Gixxer SF 155.

Suzuki Intruder 250

Suzuki is also expected to showcase a new quarter-litre motorcycle. While a single-cylinder adventure motorcycle is still some time away, Suzuki is expected to showcase a 250 cc Intruder. Sales of the Suzuki Intruder 250 though may begin only in the second half of 2020, though. Expect the motorcycle to be priced around INR 1.8 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Powering the Suzuki Intruder 250 will be the same 249 cc oil-cooled, single-cylinder mill from the Gixxer 250. In its present tune, the engine, coupled to a 6-speed gearbox, produces 26.5 PS of power and 22.6 Nm of torque. The motorcycle will get a relaxed riding position with slightly forward set footpegs for a relaxed seating posture. Key features will include LED headlamp, reverse backlit all-digital display and disc brakes at both ends.

Keeping development costs under check, the engineers at Suzuki will share the suspension setup and brakes from the Gixxer 250. Suzuki is also expected to offer the Intruder 250 with a larger fuel tank than the street naked or the fully-faired cousins. We would also love to see some new colour options in the Intruder family.

Suzuki SV 650

It is a well-known secret that Suzuki India is planning to increase its big bike portfolio. While it may still be far from Honda’s aggressive run to build bigger capacity motorcycles in India, the success received by the V-Strom 650 has certainly encouraged the management at Suzuki to introduce more premium models. The Suzuki SV 650 forms the perfect next step in India. We expect the motorcycle to be launched at Auto Expo 2020 next month with a price tag around INR 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

Introduced first in 1999, this middleweight motorcycle is a brilliant stepping stone for riders moving up from quarter-litres and 400 cc motorcycles. The Suzuki SV650 is a very forgiving motorcycle which boasts an ideal amount of power for everyday usage without the making the rider feel overwhelmed with the power.

The 645 cc liquid-cooled engine of the Suzuki SV 650 is a 90-degree V-twin unit. Coupled to a 6-speed gearbox, the engine produces 76 PS of power and 64 Nm of torque. Low rpm assist, like in the V-Strom 650, helps in providing an ideal amount of power even at low engine speeds. The motorcycle has a 14.5-litre fuel tank and a narrow streamlined seat. Besides that, the Suzuki SV650 has a very accessible seat height of 785 mm.

The suspension system includes conventional telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear with 7-step adjustability for preload. Stopping power in the retro-styled bike is provided by dual 290 mm discs in the front and a 240 mm unit in the rear.

Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT

Unveiled at EICMA 2019 in November last year, the Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT is a touring-focused variant of the Suzuki’s V-Strom 1050. The motorcycle will only be showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 next month and the launch is expected to take place towards the end of this year. Pricing-wise, the Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT will carry a premium sticker price and may cost upwards of INR 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

At the heart of the Suzuki V-Strom 1050 is a 1,037 cc liquid-cooled, DOHC, 90-degree V-twin engine. This engine churns out 107 PS of power and 100 Nm of torque. Electronic riding aids include a ride-by-wire system and switchable traction control with three modes. The XT variant expected for the Indian market should feature hill hold control, slope descent control system and cruise control.

Tipping the scales at 247 kg, the Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT features a 12-volt DC socket, knuckle guards, protective engine under cowl, accessory bar, wire-spoke wheels and a centre stand.

