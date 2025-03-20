Mahindra Thar Roxx Uses Monroe Dampers

The Mahindra Thar ROXX, unveiled in Kochi on August 15, 2024, is the first passenger vehicle to feature Monroe OE Solutions dampers with Tenneco’s Monroe Ride Refine Advanced Hydraulic Rebound Stop (AHRS) technology. This innovative system reduces suspension rebound energy and noise, ensuring superior ride quality during off-road adventures.

Built on the All-New M_GLYDE Platform, the five-door Thar ROXX combines performance, comfort, and safety, making it a capable SUV both on and off the road. Mahindra chose Monroe OE Solutions double-tube dampers with next-gen Ride Refine AHRS to manage high-energy impacts from bumps and potholes. This advanced setup maintains body control without compromising passenger comfort.

The system also includes a high-strength sealing ring and an innovative pressure tube that ensures a seamless transition to hydraulic rebound stop activation. Additionally, Monroe MTV CL piston valves provide digressive damping for precise handling, while the Ride Refine RC1 valve applies frequency-dependent damping to smooth out high-frequency wheel motions.

“Ride Refine AHRS technology delivers premium damping performance and an exceptionally broad tuning range,” said Hal Zimmermann, Vice President and General Manager, Monroe Ride Solutions. “Our growing portfolio of Ride Refine secondary valve systems opens the door to a vast new range of ride tuning and performance capabilities available through conventional passive dampers.”