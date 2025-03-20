New Nissan Kicks Secures Impressive 5-Star Rating from Latin NCAP

The new Nissan Kicks, manufactured in Mexico, has achieved a 5-star safety rating in the latest 2025 Latin NCAP crash tests. Offering 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) as standard, the New Kicks scored:

90.32% for Adult Occupant Protection

91.84% for Child Occupant Protection

75.60% for Pedestrian and Vulnerable Road User Protection

85.17% for Safety Assist

The SUV underwent rigorous assessments, including frontal, side, and pole impact tests, along with evaluations for whiplash, pedestrian protection, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), and Speed Assist Systems (SAS). Notably, the New Kicks is the first Nissan model in the region to offer AEB as standard across all variants.

While the model demonstrated a stable structure in frontal impacts, minor improvements could enhance airbag deployment for better passenger protection. It excelled in child passenger protection, but pedestrian safety in upper leg impact areas showed room for improvement. The AEB system, however, delivered solid performance in all test scenarios.