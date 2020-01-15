Next-gen Maruti Gypsy (Indian-spec Suzuki Jimny Mk4) project now in action - Report

15/01/2020 - 12:15 | ,  ,  ,   | Prashant Singh
  • https://www.facebook.com

As the repeatedly on and off rumours around the Suzuki Jimny Mk4-based next-gen Maruti Gypsy continues, there's a new, positive development. A new report from Mint claims that preparations to bring the neo-retro SUV to India have begun.

Suzuki Jimny Images Bims 2019 Front Three Quarters
The second-gen Suzuki Jimny was launched in India as the first-gen Maruti Gypsy, but then the third-gen model was never brought here. Fourth-gen model pictured.

As per the source report, the Jimny will be positioned below the Vitara Brezza in India. This puts a question mark on it being launched in a longer, 5-door version in India. One way we see the Jimny coming here is it being stretched and converted into a 5-door model, and the Vitara Brezza being promoted from sub-4 metre B-SUV to 4-metre+ premium B-SUV when it moves to its second generation. That'd be a very complex move, though, and only time will tell what the actual plan is.

The global fourth-gen Suzuki Jimny spans 3,480 mm in length (3,645 mm including spare wheel cover), 1,645 mm in width and 1,720 mm in height. It has a 2,250 mm wheelbase and a 210 mm ground clearance. As far as the mechanicals are concerned, it employs the K15B 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 102 PS of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 130 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The transmission options include a 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic unit.

The mini offroader is based on a ladder-frame chassis and features the ALLGRIP PRO part-time 4WD system with low-range gear ratio as standard. Its approach angle, breakover angle and departure angle are 37 degrees, 28 degrees, and 49 degrees, respectively.

Suzuki Jimny Images Bims 2019 Interior Dashboard
The fourth-gen Suzuki Jimny's 1.5-litre K15B engine is 15% lighter than the 1.3-litre M13A engine of the third-gen model we didn't get in India.

Also Read: C V Raman: 3-door Suzuki Jimny very niche, 5-door Suzuki Jimny doesn't make sense

In all likeliness, the fourth-gen Jimny, if brought to India, will be a lifestyle model sold through the premium NEXA outlets.

[Source: Mint]

Suzuki Jimny - Image Gallery

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest