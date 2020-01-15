Next-gen Maruti Gypsy (Indian-spec Suzuki Jimny Mk4) project now in action - Report

As the repeatedly on and off rumours around the Suzuki Jimny Mk4-based next-gen Maruti Gypsy continues, there's a new, positive development. A new report from Mint claims that preparations to bring the neo-retro SUV to India have begun.

As per the source report, the Jimny will be positioned below the Vitara Brezza in India. This puts a question mark on it being launched in a longer, 5-door version in India. One way we see the Jimny coming here is it being stretched and converted into a 5-door model, and the Vitara Brezza being promoted from sub-4 metre B-SUV to 4-metre+ premium B-SUV when it moves to its second generation. That'd be a very complex move, though, and only time will tell what the actual plan is.

The global fourth-gen Suzuki Jimny spans 3,480 mm in length (3,645 mm including spare wheel cover), 1,645 mm in width and 1,720 mm in height. It has a 2,250 mm wheelbase and a 210 mm ground clearance. As far as the mechanicals are concerned, it employs the K15B 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 102 PS of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 130 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The transmission options include a 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic unit.

The mini offroader is based on a ladder-frame chassis and features the ALLGRIP PRO part-time 4WD system with low-range gear ratio as standard. Its approach angle, breakover angle and departure angle are 37 degrees, 28 degrees, and 49 degrees, respectively.

Also Read: C V Raman: 3-door Suzuki Jimny very niche, 5-door Suzuki Jimny doesn't make sense

In all likeliness, the fourth-gen Jimny, if brought to India, will be a lifestyle model sold through the premium NEXA outlets.

[Source: Mint]