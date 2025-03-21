7-seater Audi Q9 Scheduled to Debut Next Year

Audi is gearing up to introduce the Q9, its largest and most luxurious SUV, by 2026. Spy images reveal a longer wheelbase and extended rear overhang compared to the next-gen Q7, suggesting ample space for the second and third rows. The Q9 is expected to offer a standard seven-seat configuration, with a premium six-seat option also likely, similar to the Bentley Bentayga.

Visually, the Q9 borrows styling cues from the upcoming Q7, featuring a massive hexagonal grille, split headlight setup, and a wide air dam with hexagonal elements. At the rear, a roof spoiler and a full-width lightbar add to its sophisticated design. Interestingly, the test mule shows quad exhaust tips, hinting at a sportier SQ9 variant that may follow.

Built on Volkswagen Group’s Premium Platform Combustion (PPC), the Q9 will offer a range of plug-in hybrid powertrains. Engine options will likely range from 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder units to V8 powertrains. Audi’s decision to focus on hybrids stems from a reassessment of its EV strategy and increasing investment in hybrid technology.

The Q9 will be positioned as Audi’s flagship SUV, catering to key global markets, including the US, UK, China, and the UAE. It will take on established rivals such as the BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, and the Range Rover. With its blend of luxury, performance, and advanced hybrid powertrains, the Audi Q9 aims to make a strong impact in the full-size luxury SUV segment.

