The trend of Adventure bikes has been rapidly increasing among enthusiasts in India. Several two-wheeler manufacturers are already offering or are planning to introduce an adventure motorcycle in our market. Here is a look at the Top 5 Adventure Motorcycles in India -

Hero Xpulse 200

The first motorcycle on our list of Top 5 Adventure Motorcycles in India is the Hero Xpulse 200, which is even the most affordable adventure bike in India. It is offered only in one variant and five colour options. The Hero Xpulse 200 derives power from a 199.6 cc, single-cylinder engine, which develops 17.8bhp of power and 16.45 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are done by a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycles come loaded with features like a fully digital instrument cluster, USB charging port, and phone connectivity features options. The Hero off-roader also gets an LED headlight upfront. It gets retailed at Rs 1.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Pros

Comfortable riding ergonomics Refined 200cc engine High ground clearance

Cons

Poor headlamp illumination Brakes could have been better

Royal Enfield Himalayan

Royal Enfield Himalayan is the second most affordable bike in India. The bikemaker introduced the new updated model of the motorcycle a few months back. In our market, the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan has priced between Rs 1.91 lakh to Rs 2.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle is propelled by a 411cc, single-cylinder unit, which shreds out power and torque outputs of 24.3bhp and 32 Nm. The engine comes paired with a 5-speed gearbox. It employs features like a semi-digital instrument cluster, tripper navigation, switchable ABS and some exciting colour shade options.

Torquey engine High ground clearance

Cons

199kg kerb weight High seat height can be a problem for short riders

KTM 390 Adventure

KTM 390 Adventuree is among the most exciting models on our list of Top 5 Adventure Motorcycles in India. It was launched in our market in early 2020. It is the elder sibling of the 250 Adventure. The motorcycle is powered by a 373cc, single-pot mill, which churns out 42.3bhp and 37 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. It gets features like traction control, off-road ABS, cornering ABS, phone connectivity options for turn-by-turn navigation, play music or make a phone call. It is priced at Rs 3.16 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Pros

Loaded with several safety features like TCS and ABS Aggressively priced An excellent touring machine

Cons

Poor engine low-end torque Not a full blow adventure motorcycle

Honda CB500X

Honda CB500X is the most affordable adventure motorcycle in the automaker’s stable. It has been introduced in our market a few months back. It gets a 373cc, single-pot unit, which has been tuned to shred out 42.3bhp of peak power and 37 Nm of twisting force. It comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The Honda CB500X employs features like HISS (Honda Ignition Security System), emergency stop signal, a fully digital instrument console, which provides all the relevant information regarding the motorcycle like speed, fuel gauge, engine temperature, time, gear position and so on. It gets retailed at a price tag of Rs 6.87 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Pros

Refined and torquey power plant Good ride quality

Cons

Carries an expensive price tag Limited service reach

Triumph Tiger 900

The last model Triumph Tiger 900 is one of the most popular adventure bikes in the world. It has won a lot of awards in the adventure motorcycle category. Moreover, many of you may remember that the Tiger 900 has also won the IABs premium bike of the year award. It derives power from an 888cc three-cylinder engine that shreds out power and torque outputs of 93.9bhp and 87 Nm. Transmission duties are done by a 6-speed gearbox. It comes loaded with all the bells and whistles like six different riding modes, traction control, TFT coloured display, TPMS, heated grips and shift assist. It gets retailed at a starting price of Rs 13.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the entry-level GT trim and goes all the way up to Rs 15.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the Rally Pro top-spec variant.

Loaded with some top-spec electronics Capable adventure motorcycle

Cons

Expensive to maintain Limited service reach

So, which of these motorcycles in our list of Top 5 Adventure Motorcycles in India do you like?