Meet the World's Fastest Armored Car: The Lucid Air Sapphire

The US Armor Group, a leading authority in security solutions, has expanded its offerings with a remarkable new addition: a fully-armored, fully-electric Lucid Air Sapphire. Known for its expertise in areas ranging from cybersecurity to structural fortification, the company has now unveiled what is being hailed as the world's fastest armored vehicle.

The Armor Transformation

To transform the Lucid Air Sapphire into a mobile fortress, US Armor Group has equipped it with advanced bulletproof glass capable of withstanding high-caliber rounds, such as those from a .44 Magnum. The doors and body panels have been reinforced with a special composite armor, which is ten times stronger than conventional ballistic steel and five times lighter. This innovative approach allows the company to enhance the vehicle's security without significantly compromising its performance.

Despite the extensive fortification, the armor package only adds an additional 385 pounds to the vehicle's weight, bringing the total curb weight to 5,336 pounds. This base level of protection can be further upgraded to withstand more severe threats, including explosives, grenades, and high-powered rifle rounds.

Optional Enhancements

Beyond the standard armor and bulletproof glass, US Armor Group offers a range of additional security features. These optional upgrades include onboard poison gas detection and protection systems, electrified door handles, concealed gun ports, pepper spray dispensers, and a secure WiFi package. These enhancements are designed to provide a comprehensive security solution for those who require the highest level of protection.

Performance Uncompromised

One of the most impressive aspects of the armored Lucid Air Sapphire is that, despite the added weight, the vehicle retains most of its original performance capabilities. Powered by a tri-motor all-wheel-drive system that produces an astonishing 1,234 horsepower and 1,430 lb-ft of torque, this armored EV can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just around 2 seconds. It can also achieve a top speed of over 200 mph, a feat that not only cements its place as the fastest armored car in the world but also underscores the minimal impact of the added armor on the vehicle's performance.

What Sets It Apart

The Lucid Air Sapphire is already a standout in the world of high-performance electric vehicles, thanks to its impressive horsepower, lightning-fast acceleration, and high top speed. However, the US Armor Group's fortified version of this vehicle is particularly noteworthy because it manages to deliver top-tier security without significantly sacrificing the performance that makes the Lucid Air Sapphire so exceptional. This is a stark contrast to traditional armored vehicles, which are often based on large luxury SUVs and tend to be much bulkier and less agile.

