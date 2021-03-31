Honda CB500X Exhaust Note - Here’s How New Adventure Tourer Sounds Like

It was sometime during the mid of March 2021 when the Honda CB500X was introduced in the Indian market. The new Japanese adventure tourer carries a host of interesting elements and its twin-cylinder engine is one of them. The 471cc liquid-cooled motor features 8 valves and produces 47bhp of max power at 8500rpm and 43.2Nm of peak torque at 6500rpm. The motorcycle also comes with a 2-into-1 exhaust system with a dual-outlet muffler. Here’s how it sounds like.

We can tell from the video that as soon as the parallel-twin engine of the Honda CB500X brings the motorcycle to life, we hear a somewhat gruntier exhaust note. The sound becomes much more prominent and louder as the camera is brought closer to the muffler. Things become sweeter when the revs are increased and we think that the motorcycle would sound much better in person. Apart from the exhaust note, we also notice in the footage that vibrations creep in with the increased throttle input. We can see the mud falling off as well as the rear right footpeg funnily taking its close position automatically.

If you want to know more about the new Honda CB500X, you can watch our first ride review of the motorcycle. The video is embedded below.

Some of the key features of the Honda CB500X include:

Full-LED lighting

Fully-digital instrument console with a negative display

Alloy wheels

320mm front and 230mm rear disc brake

Dual-channel ABS

41mm telescopic front forks with 150mm of travel

9-step adjustable rear monoshock with 135mm of travel

The new Honda CB500X has been priced at INR 6,87,386 (ex-showroom, Gurugram). It’s a bit too much for the package that this adventure tourer offers. What are your opinions about it? Let us know in the comments below. As for the colours, there are two choices - Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic. Just like other premium Honda motorcycles, the CB500X, too, is being sold via BigWing dealerships.

