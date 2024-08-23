5 Common Issues With BMW Cars and How to Identify Them

BMWs hold different meanings for different individuals. For some, they symbolize status, while others embody German engineering excellence. Specifically, purchasing a BMW means investing in a top-notch vehicle.

Photo by Sergio Rota on Unsplash

While the brand has a reliable track record, BMWs encounter issues like any other vehicle. The distinction lies in needing specialized expertise when repairing BMW cars, as not every repair shop can handle them. Here are common issues to be aware of with BMW cars.

Battery Discharge Problems

BMW batteries generally last between four to six years. However, some owners have experienced their batteries draining overnight. Battery problems can arise from various electronic issues within the car, with common causes being lights left on or doors not fully closed.

Additionally, keeping the smart key too close to the parked vehicle can contribute to gradual battery depletion. The smart key might keep the car’s systems active through the night, leading to decreased battery efficiency. To accurately identify and fix the problem, it is recommended to visit a BMW repair facility.

Check Engine Light

The i-drive display in your BMW can show warning lights for various reasons. Sometimes these warnings are serious, while others may result from an error with the i-drive itself. When you see a 'check engine' light, stay calm and find out what it means. If you have a scanner, use it to read the fault codes and pinpoint the issue.

If you are looking for where to service your BMW, take it to a specialist who knows what they are doing. They'll run a scan, identify fault codes, and inform you about the problem. Beyond reading the fault codes, expect a thorough manual inspection to ensure an accurate diagnosis since codes rarely tell the whole story. This comprehensive approach helps fix the issue effectively, avoiding trial and error. Regular annual servicing of your BMW can also help catch such issues early on.

Malfunctioning Automatic Headlights

Automatic headlights offer great convenience, as they typically remove the need for drivers to manually turn them on in various weather conditions. However, certain BMW models may experience problems where the automatic headlights remain on unnecessarily.

This can drain the car's battery and cause other electronic malfunctions. Detecting issues with automatic headlights can be challenging. If you notice battery drain or unexplained electronic problems, consult a mechanic specializing in BMW repairs to resolve the issue.

Alloy Wheel Corrosion

Many BMW fans value their alloy wheels, but some BMW models might face early corrosion on these wheels. Regrettably, there isn't a straightforward solution to this corrosion problem. Speak with a BMW mechanic to discuss replacement alternatives and preventive strategies. To minimize potential damage, avoid automatic car washes as they use high-pressure washers that can push water into the tiniest flaws on the wheels.

Electric Windows Problem

BMWs typically have dependable power windows. Nonetheless, over time, the window regulator or motor may malfunction, causing the windows to operate incorrectly. If you encounter difficulties with your BMW's power windows, such as issues with smooth opening or closing, have the car checked at a BMW service center. They can identify the issue and swap out any defective parts to ensure the electric windows work correctly.

Endnote

By recognizing these typical BMW issues and addressing them proactively, you can help your vehicle maintain peak performance and preserve its value over the long term. Consistent maintenance and swift resolution of any problems are essential for keeping your BMW in excellent condition.