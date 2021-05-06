Hero Xpulse 200 Owner Shares 100% Waterproof Touring Luggage Setup

There’s no doubt that the Hero Xpulse 200 is a phenomenal motorcycle for off-road purposes. However, several owners are also using it for touring and the machine hasn’t let them down. One of the key aspects of motorcycle touring is having a good luggage solution as you never know what kind of weather or road conditions you’re going to face. Here’s a video in which a Hero Xpulse 200 owners shares his touring luggage setup that’s not only simple to load/unload but also offers 100% waterproofing.

We’ve seen various riders installing hard case panniers and top box on Hero Xpulse 200 for long-distance touring. While they do have their own benefits, we can’t ignore the fact that they add a considerable amount of weight to the motorcycle. This not only impacts the bike’s handling characteristics but also the fuel economy. The alternative is to go for soft luggage options that are lightweight, easy to carry, and relatively less expensive.

We can see in the video uploaded by YouTuber the Toll Free Traveller that the owner of the Hero Xpulse 200 uses only 3 bags as his primary luggage. The first one is a 100% waterproof tail bag from a company called Enduristan. It’s known as the Enduristan Tornado 2L and has a capacity of 51L. It comes with a set of ROK straps that allows you to easily tie the bag down firmly.

The second bag that the rider uses is the ViaTerra POD that offers 12L of storage space. As you can see, it is much smaller in size than the tail bag and, thus, can be easily mounted on top of it. This is also a 100% waterproof bag and can be used to carry things that you want to be easily accessible. The third and final bag here is the Enduristan Sandstorm 4H tank bag. Again, this is also fully waterproof. It seems to have a quick and easy mounting mechanism.

The Hero Xpulse 200 owner also carries a tripod on his road trips. Since tripods are usually large and, hence, utilise a lot of space in your bags. A solution to that is to mount the tripod on top of the tail bag and use a bungee net to properly secure it.

We think that the overall touring luggage setup on this Hero Xpulse 200 is quite impressive and practical. It should prove to be more than enough to carry cargo for a long road trip. And the best part is that it offers 100% waterproofing. What do you have to say about it? Let us know in the comments below.

