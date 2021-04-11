Can KTM 390 Adventure Surpass 173km/h? Let’s Find Out [Video]

The KTM 390 Adventure has larger dimensions when compared to those of the KTM 390 Duke. But that doesn’t mean it is any less of a performer. The dual-sport motorcycle shares the same 373.3cc, high-compression engine with its naked sibling. This liquid-cooled motor pumps out 43hp and 37Nm. So, whether these output figures are more than sufficient to help the 390 Adventure clock a speed north of 173km/h? Let’s find out.

The video has been uploaded by YouTuber “Bigbang Biker”. To test out the top speed of the KTM 390 Adventure, the rider do three attempts. On his first try, he is able to reach 156km/h. This is a trial or practice run and we can see in the footage that the motorbike isn’t pushed to the limits. In his second attempt, the rider attains 166km/h. He can’t go any faster because of the intense wind blast.

For his last and final go, the KTM 390 Adventure rider gives it all and achieves a top speed of 173km/h. As we can see that there are still some revs left before the redline, thus, we think that the motorcycle would have gone a bit faster if pushed a little more. We would also like to point out that the weight of the rider, as told, is 95kg. The outcome would have been different if someone weighing less was riding the motorcycle.

So, can KTM 390 Adventure surpass 173km/h? Yes, we think it can. If you have a 390 Adventure, do let us know in the comments below the top speed that you have touched on your motorcycle.

In other news, KTM has recently revealed the limited-edition 1290 Super Duke RR. It is the angriest beast in the Austrian brand’s stable that comes with the most powerful V-twin engine to be ever used in a naked motorcycle. Just to put things into perspective, the 1290 Super Duke RR has 180hp and it weighs a mere 180kg.

