This Beautiful Watch Pays Homage to the Iconic Ducati 916

In a remarkable collaboration, Ducati has teamed up with Swiss fine watchmaker Gerald Charles to create a stunning timepiece that pays tribute to the legendary Ducati 916. Dubbed the Maestro 4.0 Ducati 30° Anniversario 916, this limited-edition watch is a true work of art, combining the iconic Maestro case designed by Gérald Charles Genta with exquisite details that honor Ducati’s supersport legacy.

The Maestro 4.0 Ducati 30° Anniversario 916 embodies the essence of fine watchmaking, echoing the values and craftsmanship synonymous with both Ducati and Gerald Charles. This masterpiece is inspired by the genius of two legendary designers, Gérald Charles Genta and Massimo Tamburini, and serves as a testament to their unparalleled contributions to the worlds of horology and motorcycling. The watch beautifully merges precision and high-quality detail with the dynamism and performance that both brands are celebrated for.

Crafted for both durability and design excellence, the watch features a matte black ceramic bezel set against a marbled-black Carbon Forged case body. Titanium is seamlessly integrated into the crown, case-back, and buckle, highlighting the shared commitment of Ducati and Gerald Charles to using the finest materials. Known for their lightweight strength, these materials, common in the motorcycle world, make this timepiece a true marvel. The finishings, reminiscent of racetrack asphalt, add a touch of motorsport heritage. Additionally, the special case construction ensures high water resistance up to 10 ATM/100 meters and 5G shock resistance, showcasing the watch’s resilience.

The tribute to the legendary Ducati 916 continues on the glass case back, where the intricate Gerald Charles in-house caliber is on display. Adorned with the celebratory laurel and the iconic Ducati logo, it’s a fitting homage to 30 years of motorcycling excellence. For Ducatisti who own the Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916, the watch offers a unique personalization option, with the progressive number of their bike engraved on the case back—a true collector's piece for those passionate about Ducati’s storied history.