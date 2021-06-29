This Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Has Been Transformed Into A Bobber

Due to their easy to modify nature, Royal Enfield’s motorcycles are very popular among custom builders and enthusiasts in India. Over the last few years, RE motorbikes have become a popular choice for modifying overseas as well. One can check out a variety of custom Royal Enfields, in different body styles, across the internet. Today we came across this Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 that has been transformed into a bobber.

This Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has been modified by Hardcore Custom, an auto workshop from Cordoba, Argentina. The builder says that the design of this RE Bobber has been inspired by the Triumph Bonneville Bobber 1200, with the stock motorcycle going through several changes to achieve the final look. There’s a new, smaller headlamp that is mounted much lower than the stock unit while the front fender is a custom unit. There are new handlebar-mounted mirrors, a new fuel tank that is inclined towards the rear, and custom-built side panels and a rear fender. The dual shocks of the stock Interceptor 650 have been replaced with a mono-shock, to give the bike a soft tail look. Due to the change in the design, a lot of the electrical components have been relocated as well.

This Royal Enfield bobber features a longer wheelbase, courtesy of the custom swingarm. The motorcycle gets a small single-seat that also houses a tiny LED taillight at the back of it. The bike has been given a dual-tone paint scheme with the tank, side panels, and fenders sporting a matte pearl orange paint scheme while the frame, engine assembly, and exhaust feature a semi-matte black finish. The stock rear tyre has been replaced with a wider unit to give the motorcycle a muscular look. This Bobber also has a change in ergonomics, the footpegs being shifted slightly forward to give the rider a more relaxed seating posture.

In India, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is priced between Rs 2.91 – Rs 3.13 Lakh, ex-showroom. It is powered by a 648cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin motor, that churns out 48 PS and 52 Nm of peak power and torque figures. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission, with a slipper clutch available as standard.

