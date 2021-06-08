Royal Enfield Commits INR 2 Cr Towards Tamil Nadu Disaster Relief Fund

With the number of confirmed cases of COVID refusing to hit low levels, various auto manufacturers have come forward to extend a helping hand. Recently, it has come to light that Royal Enfield, the popular retro motorcycle manufacturer that is headquartered in Chennai, has announced an aid of INR 2 crore towards the Tamil Nadu Disaster Relief Fund.

In line with this, Vinod K Dasari, Chief Executive Officer, Royal Enfield met M.K Stalin, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu today at the General Secretariat and presented a cheque of Rs. 2 Crores for the relief work undertaken by the State government. The cheque was handed over in the presence of R.S. Bharathi, Member of Parliament, G. Rajagopal, plant head, and D. Arul Anand Prabhu, Head of Plant. Speaking on this occasion, Dasari said,

Tamil Nadu is the home of Royal Enfield motorcycles and we are committed to support the State in all its efforts to combat the devastating second wave of the pandemic. Our commitment to extend support to the state government today is being accompanied by a host of initiatives that Royal Enfield is undertaking in the region to extend relief to the community. We continue to assess the situation closely and will undertake any further steps required to extend further support towards relief and rehabilitation efforts in the long run.

The prolonged health crisis has had a hugely detrimental effect on not only the sales performance of auto manufacturers but it has even caused a delay in the development and launch of new models. Presently, Royal Enfield is said to be working on a handful of new models, including the new Classic 350. The upcoming motorcycle has already been spotted several times and the latest spy media suggests its official launch is around the corner. The new-gen Classic 350 is based on the manufacturer's J-platform and gets its juice from the newly-developed 349cc single-cylinder engine that powers the Meteor. This engine produces 20.2bhp of max power and 27Nm of peak torque.

