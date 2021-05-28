Can Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Beat Classic 350 in Top-End Drag Race?

Currently, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is the only motorcycle in the Chennai-based company’s entire product lineup that’s based on the firm’s new 350cc platform. The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 built on the same platform has been spotted several times in the past undergoing testing. While we are still waiting for the new model to come out, let’s see how does the existing one perform against the Meteor 350. So, here’s a video that shows a top-end drag race between the two motorcycles.

Before we start with the video, let’s have a quick look at the specs of both motorcycles. The Meteor 350 has got 20.2 bhp of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, 19.1 bhp and 28 Nm is what we get in the Royal Enfield Classic 350.

Aspects Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Engine type Single-cylinder, air-oil cooled, fuel-injected Single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected Displacement 349cc 346cc Max power 20.2 bhp at 6100 rpm 19.1 bhp at 5250 rpm Max torque 27 Nm at 4000 rpm 28 Nm at 4000 rpm Gearbox 5-speed 5-speed

Now, coming to the drag race, we can see in the video that in the first race attempt, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is quicker off the line, perhaps, because of the 1 Nm extra torque. However, it isn’t able to pull away from and the Meteor 350 easily gets past. Since then, there’s no looking back for the Meteor as it continues to gain speed and increase the gap from the Classic. It manages to touch 120 kmph and wins the race. Even the Classic 350 also reaches 120 kmph, however, it takes its sweet to attain this speed.

The riders switch motorcycles for the second race attempt to keep things fair and square. Once again, the Meteor 350 takes the lead without breaking a sweat. With a top speed of just over 120 kmph, it wins the race by a considerable margin. On the other hand, this time, the Classic 350 falls just short of 120 kmph and finishes second. So, even though the output figures of both motorcycles are nearly identical, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 easily beats the Classic 350 in both races.

