Royal Enfield Meteor with Belt Drive & Interceptor Engine Rendered

Royal Enfield is working on multiple new motorcycles based on its highly popular 650cc platform. While the company remains tight-lipped about the new models, speculations say that along with a cruiser, there could be a 650cc Royal Enfield Meteor in the works, too. Well, until things become official, here’s a rendering of a Meteor that has been fitted with a belt drive and Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 engine.

The rendering has been created by an automotive artist that goes by the name “nv._designs” on Instagram. The Royal Enfield Meteor in the picture above looks quite real, so kudos to the artist for this fantastic digital portrait. We can see in the rendering that the Meteor is fitted with the 650cc twin-cylinder engine that we have already experienced on the Interceptor and Royal Enfield Continental GT 650.

Apart from the engine, the artist has also neatly used a belt drive that appears to have been inspired by Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The same can be said about the front forks wearing fork gaiters. Another prominent feature of the Meteor in this rendering is the low-slung short exhaust that, to be honest, suits the overall look of the motorcycle. The seat height seems to have been lowered, too.

The Royal Enfield Meteor in the rendering also rocks smaller size wire-spoke wheels fitted with wide tyres. They look pretty cool and enhance the muscular appeal of the motorcycle. We can also spot a revised front fender. Other than that, the fuel tank, side body panels, tail light, side turn signals, and seats have been borrowed from the original model. The instrument cluster accompanied by the Tripper Navigation system also appears to be left unchanged.

We find the Royal Enfield Meteor in this digital avatar to be quite captivating. And if the said 650cc version of the motorcycle looks something like this, then it’s certainly going to cause a big stir in the industry. What’s your take on this? Let us know in the comments below.

