Tata Harrier automatic interior leaked ahead of Auto Expo 2020 debut

Auto Expo 2020 will stage the debut of BS-VI Tata Harrier that will come with a number of new goodies, including an automatic transmission option. Soon after the Tata Harrier automatic's gearshift lever was teased officially in a video, an interior spy shot has revealed it completely.

The Tata Harrier automatic seen here features the familiar dual-tone brown and black interior, but with a lighter brown shade for the upholstery and a glossy dark brown/black panel on the dashboard. Also, there's no matte wood treatment. The gearshift lever has been distinguished with the signature tri-arrow pattern design on the top.

The Tata Harrier automatic will likely be offered in a new XZ+ range-topping grade. On the outside, the test mule seen here sports double-spoke alloy wheels in the same design as the Tata Buzzard that's going to be launched as the Tata Gravitas soon. However, while the size of the alloy wheels of the three-row model was 18 inches, the size of the alloy wheels of the two-row model seems to be 17 inches.

In addition to an automatic transmission and new alloy wheels, the Tata Harrier is set to gain a two-tone red-black dual-tone exterior colour scheme and a panoramic sunroof with the BS-VI upgrade. The operation of the panoramic sunroof was shown in a teaser video recently.

The BS-VI engine of the Tata Harrier will be an upgraded version of the 2.0L Kryotec diesel mill that delivers 140 PS and 350 Nm of torque. The automatic transmission in question will be a Hyundai-sourced 6-speed automatic unit. Reports say that the Harrier will also be made available with a more powerful, 170 PS/350 Nm 2.0L diesel engine borrowed from the Gravitas later.

[Image Source: Team-BHP]