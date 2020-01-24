Guenter Butschek: Tata Harrier automatic with sunroof coming to Auto Expo 2020 [Video]

At the launch event of its first four BS-VI vehicles, including the Altroz, Tata Motors teased a Tata Harrier with 18-inch alloy wheels and a panoramic sunroof. In a new development, Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors, has revealed that the company will launch the Harrier with an automatic transmission, a sunroof and a BS-VI engine at Auto Expo 2020 next month.

In all likeliness, the BS-VI Tata Harrier will be available with not only an automatic transmission and a panoramic sunroof but also the new, 18-inch alloy wheels borrowed from the Tata Buzzard (to be launched as Tata Gravitas soon) and the new, dual-tone red-black colour scheme it was teased with at the launch of the Tata Altroz and other BS-VI models this week. The latest development was revealed by Butschek in an interview with The Times of India. Below were his words:

The Harrier upgrade will be presented in the Auto Expo. Like the others, the BS6 version will be packed with other features including automatic transmission and a sunroof.

The BS-VI engine of the Tata Harrier will be simply an upgraded 2.0L Kryotec diesel mill that delivers 140 PS and 350 Nm of torque currently. A more powerful, 170 PS version that will debut in the Tata Gravitas is said to make it to this model at some point. The automatic transmission will be a 6-speed torque converter sourced from Hyundai. Expect the dual-tone colour scheme, panoramic sunroof and automatic transmission to be offered in a new 'XZ+' grade. The list of new features introduced with the BS-VI upgrade may include even a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Play the video below to see the teaser of the BS-VI Tata Harrier dual-tone with 18-inch alloy wheels and a panoramic sunroof. The video will play directly from the teaser part.

If you recall, Tata Harrier's prices were hiked a few days back, by up to INR 45,000.

Below is the direct comparison of the old and new prices of the Tata Harrier: