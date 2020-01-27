Tata Harrier panoramic sunroof operation shown in a new video

The BS-IV Tata Harrier has been confirmed to be unveiled at Auto Expo 2020 next month. Unlike the old model, the new model will be available with an automatic transmission, a panoramic sunroof and 18-inch alloy wheels. Here's a new video showing its panoramic sunroof in operation.

The BS-VI Tata Harrier will be available with the same 18-inch alloy wheels as the Tata Buzzard (to be launched as Tata Gravitas next month). Also, unlike the old model, it will be available in a dual-tone red-black colour scheme, which was revealed at the launch of the Tata Altroz and other BS-VI models last week.

As far as the mechanicals are concerned, the BS-VI Harrier will use a cleaner version of the 2.0L Kryotec diesel mill which delivers 140 PS and 350 Nm of torque in the current, BS-IV version. Reports say that it will be available with the with the 170 PS/350 Nm 2.0L diesel engine of the Tata Gravitas as well later. The 6-speed automatic transmission will be a Hyundai sourced torque converter unit.

The dual-tone colour scheme, panoramic sunroof and automatic transmission may be exclusive to the new 'XZ+' grade. Also part of the new equipment may be a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Tata Motors hiked the prices of the Harrier earlier this month by up to INR 45,000.

Below is how the Tata Harrier's old prices compare with the new ones: