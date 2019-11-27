Production-spec H7X SUV officially named Tata Gravitas

The seven-seat Tata Harrier (codenamed: H7X), which was previously called Buzzard and Cassini, has been officially christened Tata Gravitas. Tata has also announced that the new model will be launched in February 2020, potentially at Auto Expo 2020.

Tata Gravitas debuted at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show as Buzzard. Later on, it was spotted testing on various occasions. In terms of design and exteriors, it is going to mimic the face of its donor model (Harrier), and overall it will look highly similar to that. Moreover, Gravitas will look notably taller, sporting running boards and bigger alloy wheels. The main design differences will be realized after the C-pillar, and that's because its rear section has been stretched in order to make space for the extra row of seats. The company has done so by stretching the rear overhang while the wheelbase length remains the same. Also, its stepped roof will make sure that third-row passenger remain at ease in terms of overall headspace. Also, bits like upright tailgate with a roof spoiler and tweaked tail lamp design are set to differentiate it from the Harrier.

As for the dimensions, the Tata Gravitas measures 4,661 mm (+63 mm) in length, 1,894 mm in width and 1,786 mm (+80 mm) in height. Moreover, it rolls on larger 18-inch wheels (optional) which are set o complement its beefier appeal. Previous interior spy shots have revealed that Gravitas will carry over most of its cabin and interior details from the Harrier. It appears to be using the same large floating infotainment display, steering wheel, dashboard layout and rectangular AC vents. Also, the Harrier's dual clock instrument panel with centrally placed MID is also expected to remain the same.

Under the hood, the Tata Gravitas will make use of a peppier version of the 2.0-litre Kryotec turbo-diesel engine. This will deliver 170 PS power output and 350 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired to either a standard 6-speed MT or an optional 6-speed AMT.

When launched, expect the Tata Gravitas pricing to start from around INR 15 lakh (ex-showroom).