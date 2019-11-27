Tata Gravitas launch slated for February 2020

Tata Gravitas, which was earlier known as Buzzard and Cassini, has been scheduled for its official launch in February 2020, potentially at the Auto Expo 2020.

The Tata Gravitas is nothing but the seven-seat Tata Harrier which was internally named H7X. The SUV made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2019 as Buzzard and its road-testing has been underway since then.

Tata Gravitas won't look much different from the Tata Harrier, at least from the front. Speaking of which, it will make use of the same high-raised bonnet design sporting sleek LED DRLs and lower mounted headlamps. But it will boast even larger dimensions and bigger alloy wheels to go along with its bolder appearance. It will be mainly differentiated from the Harrier with its stretched-out appearance. It uses an elongated rear overhang in order to accommodate an extra row of seats. On the other hand, the wheelbase length remains unaltered. Other than this, the use of upright tailgate with a roof spoiler, roof rails, and tweaked tail lamp design will further set its exteriors apart.

The Tata Gravitas is 63 mm longer at 4,661 mm overall length, its width measures 1,894 mm, and height is 1,786 mm which is 80 mm. The wheelbase, aforementioned, remains identical, at 2471 mm. As for the mechanicals, the Tata Gravitas will source its motive power from a more powerful version of the 2.0-litre Kryotec turbo-diesel engine. It has been said to deliver 170 PS power output and 350 Nm of peak torque. A standard 6-speed MT and an optional 6-speed AT, will be part of the package.

Expect the Tata Gravitas pricing to start from around INR 15 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be positioned as Tata's flagship offering.