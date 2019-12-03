Production Tata Altroz officially unveiled, specifications revealed

After a series of official teasers, Tata Motors has finally revealed the upcoming Altroz for the Indian market. Along with the production-ready design, the company has revealed the specifications of the Altroz.

The Tata Altroz sits on the new ALFA (Agile, Light, Flexible and Advanced) Arc platform and is the production version of the Tata 45X concept from Auto Expo 2018. As already known, it is the second model (after the Tata Harrier) to incorporate the Impact 2.0 design language which is obvious from its alluring exteriors. The production version isn't any different from the Geneva Edition model displayed earlier. Its exterior features consist of projector headlamps, fog lamps and daytime running LEDs in a separate housing, 16-inch machined alloy wheels and LED inserts in the tail lamps. Also, it gets a dual-tone paint job along with piano black treatment running across the width of its boot lid.

Some of the main comfort and convenience features of the Tata Altroz include 7-inch digital instrument cluster, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, Harman 100W 4 speaker, 2 tweeters, USB/Bluetooth, automatic climate control, keyless entry/go, USB fast charger, rear AC vents, cruise control, illuminated and cooled glove box and idle start-stop system (only on petrol variant).

Tata Altroz Engine and Specifications:

Tata Altroz Petrol Engine Diesel Engine Type 1.2 L BS6 Petrol 1.5 L BS6 Diesel Cubic Capacity 1199 cc 1497 cc Max Power 86 PS (63kW) at 6000 rpm 90 PS at 4000 rpm Max Torque 113 Nm at 3300 rpm 200 Nm at 1250-3000 rpm Transmission Type 5 Speed Manual Transmission 5 Speed Manual Transmission

On the safety front, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child mount seats and front fog lights with cornering function are standard.



Also Read: Tata Gravitas launch slated for February 2020

Tata Altroz - Size and Dimensions

Aspect Measurement Overall Length 3990 mm Width 1755 mm Overall Height (Unladen) 1523 mm Wheel Base 2501 mm Ground Clearance (Unladen) 165 mm Fuel Tank capacity 37 L

Tata Motors will open pre-bookings for the Altroz tomorrow. The pre-booking amount has been set at INR 21,000, while the official price announcement will be made sometime in January 2020. We expect it to be priced somewhere in the INR 5 to 8 lakh (ex-showroom) bracket.