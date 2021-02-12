Tata Altroz Petrol Commands Twice The Waiting Period Of Diesel Variants

Last month, we reported to you that Tata Motors has crossed the 50,000 sales milestone for the Altroz in just a year since the Maruti Baleno-rival was launched. This is a clear indicator of Tata's first attempt at a premium hatchback being received rather well by Indian buyers. The Tata Altroz is one of the better overall packages in this segment with a very stylish design, feature-rich interior and fantastic ride and handling balance.

For every vehicle that becomes popular in the market, waiting period too becomes a matter of concern. If you live in one of the South Indian states, and if you have been wanting to get your hands on the Altroz, waiting period on the premium hatchback currently ranges between 3 to 8 weeks. Mind you, this waiting period applies only to South India. To be more specific, waiting period on the petrol versions of the Altroz ranges between 6-8 weeks, while the diesel variants command anywhere between 3-4 weeks of waiting.

Petrol versions of the Altroz have been hugely more popular than the diesel ones. Tata Motors sold 47,076 units of the Altroz from January 2020 to the year-end. Out of these, the carmaker sold 44,427 units of the Altroz petrol while diesel versions only found 2,649 takers. Overall, the Altroz has been consistently averaging monthly sales of nearly 4,000 units.

Tata Motors recently introduced a new turbo-petrol engine on the Altroz. With the new Altroz iTurbo, Tata expects to accelerate sales of the premium hatchback by up to 10%. The Altroz is one of the hatchbacks with the widest range of engine options under its hood - there's an 86hp, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol; a 90hp, 1.5-litre diesel; and a 110hp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol. However, all these engines are currently available only with a manual gearbox. Tata Motors will be debuting a DCT automatic gearbox in the Altroz range in the near future.

The Tata Altroz is currently available in six trim levels - XE, XM, XM+, XT, XZ and XZ+. The turbo-petrol engine is available with the top three trims. Recently, Tata Motors even hiked the prices of the petrol and diesel versions of this hatchback. Prices for a few select petrol variants of the Altroz have gone up in the range of INR 10,000-25,000. Meanwhile, prices for a few select diesel variants of the Altroz have gone up in the range of INR 5,000-9,000. Here's a detailed look at the price list of the Tata Altroz.

Variant Petrol iTurbo-Petrol Diesel XE INR 5.69 lakh (+25,000) INR 6.99 lakh (unchanged) XM INR 6.30 lakh (unchanged) INR 7.55 lakh (+ 5,000) XM+ INR 6.60 lakh (unchanged) XT INR 7.13 lakh (+14,000) INR 7.73 lakh INR 8.28 lakh (+14,000) XZ INR 7.70 lakh (+11,000) INR 8.45 lakh INR 8.85 lakh (+6,000) XZ(O) INR 7.85 lakh (+10,000) INR 8.45 lakh INR 9.00 lakh (+5,000) XZ+ INR 8.25 lakh (New) INR 8.85 lakh INR 9.45 lakh (New)

