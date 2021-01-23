Tata Altroz iTurbo Launched in India; Prices Start From INR 7.73 Lakh

Tata Motors have finally launched the Altroz iTurbo in India. Prices for the Tata Altroz iTurbo start from INR 7.73 lakh and go up to INR 8.85 lakh (ex-showroom). These prices are however introductory. Tata Motors is offering the Altroz iTurbo in three variants - XT, XZ and a new top-spec XZ+ variant. Tata Motors have also extended the XZ+ trim to the naturally-aspirated petrol and turbo-diesel versions of the Altroz which is now INR 40,000-45,000 more expensive than the previous range topping XZ(O) variant. Incidentally, the NA petrol and diesel versions of the Altroz also see a price hike in the range of INR 5,000-25,000, depending on the variant.

Here's a look at the updated price list of the Tata Altroz for 2021

Variant Petrol iTurbo-Petrol Diesel XE INR 5.69 lakh (+25,000) INR 6.99 lakh (unchanged) XM INR 6.30 lakh (unchanged) INR 7.55 lakh (+ 5,000) XM+ INR 6.60 lakh (unchanged) XT INR 7.13 lakh (+14,000) INR 7.73 lakh INR 8.28 lakh (+14,000) XZ INR 7.70 lakh (+11,000) INR 8.45 lakh INR 8.85 lakh (+6,000) XZ(O) INR 7.85 lakh (+10,000) INR 8.45 lakh INR 9.00 lakh (+5,000) XZ+ INR 8.25 lakh (New) INR 8.85 lakh INR 9.45 lakh (New)

Prices for a few select petrol variants of the Altroz have gone up in the range of INR 10,000-25,000. Meanwhile, prices for a few select diesel variants of the Altroz have gone up in the range of INR 5,000-9,000. As for the new iTurbo variants, it is INR 60,000 more expensive than its equivalent NA petrol trim - other than the XZ trim - which comes at a premium of INR 75,000. The new top-spec XZ+ variant itself commands a premium of up to INR 45,000 over the XZ trims.

Tata Altroz iTurbo - Powertrain

The new Tata Altroz iTurbo is powered by a 1.2L, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 110hp and 140Nm of torque. It is the same unit that already does duty on the Tata Nexon. It has however been detuned to produce 10hp and 30Nm of torque less than the Nexon where it produces 120hp and 175Nm of torque. It however has 24hp and 27Nm more torque than the naturally aspirated petrol Altroz.

This engine will currently be offered only with a 5-speed manual gearbox and Tata claims a 0-100 kph sprint time in 11.9 seconds. Fuel efficiency is rated as 18.13kmpl as per the MIDC cycle. A 7-speed DCT transmission will be introduced on the Altroz iTurbo at a later stage. With that, the Altroz will be the first Tata to be equipped with a DCT gearbox. Tata have mildly tweaked the steering and suspension setup as well.

Tata Altroz iTurbo - Exterior and Interior Updates

There aren't many changes on the outside apart from a new 'iTurbo' badge on the boot lid. There's is however a new Harbor Blue paint shade with a contrasting black roof, which adds on to the existing colors of High Street Gold, Midtown Grey, Downtown Red and Avenue White for the Altroz.

The interiors however see some significant changes, the most prominent being the new light grey theme for the interiors and new leatherette seats as well. In terms of features, the Altroz iTurbo additionally gets a new Xpress Cool feature, two additional tweeters for the sound system from Harman and now it even features two drive modes - City and Sport. The Altroz iTurbo will also come equipped with Tata's iRA technology offering 27 connected car features. Also, you can now personalize the home screen of the infotainment system with your preferred wallpaper.

Tata Altroz iTurbo - Rivals

The Altroz iTurbo is squarely aimed at the Hyundai i20 turbo-petrol and the Volkswagen Polo. The Altroz iTurbo manages to undercut the prices of the i20 turbo-petrol with its iMT gearbox (INR 8.80-10.05 lakh) but it does not undercut the price of the top-spec Polo petrol-manual which comes at INR 8.34 lakh. Both the Polo and the i20 however have an advantage over the Altroz as they both come with automatic gearbox options (6-speed torque converter and 7-speed DCT respectively).

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for Tata updates more and other four-wheeler news.