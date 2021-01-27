Tata Motors Sells Over 50,000 Units of The Altroz In Just A Year

Tata Motors launched the Altroz iTurbo in India a few days ago and at the time, the carmaker announced that they have sold over 50,000 units of the Altroz since its launch. The Altroz iTurbo debuted just when the premium hatchback completed its first anniversary in the Indian market on Januray 22, 2021. The Tata Altroz is one of the better overall packages in this segment with its very stylish design, feature-rich interiors and fantastic ride and handling balance. The new turbo-petrol engine finally adds the much needed oomph under the hood of the Altroz.

According to a report by Autocar Professional, Tata Motors sold 47,076 units of the Altroz from January 2020 through to end-December 2020. Out of these, petrol versions of the Altroz hugely outnumbered the diesel versions. Tata sold 44,427 units of the Altroz petrol while diesel versions only found 2,649 takers. This translates to an average monthly sales of nearly 4,000 units. In fact, the 50,000 sales milestone was achieved within a year of its launch. With the new Altroz iTurbo, Tata Motors expects to accelerate sales of the premium hatchback by up to 10%.

Shailesh Chandra – President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said,

“We are delighted to share that with its [the Altroz’s] introduction, in FY2021, our market share in the hatchback category has increased by 5.4 percent compared to FY2020 and we have captured 17 percent market share in the premium hatch segment. We are confident that the new Altroz range will cater to the evolving needs of the Indian customer, all while creating benchmarks in the segment.”

Tata also hopes the new iTurbo variants will help the carmaker improve its market share in the premium hatchback space. In fact, the Altroz - along with the Hyundai i20 - currently offers one of the most wide and diverse range of powertrain options. The Tata Altroz gets three engine options under its hood - an 86hp, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol; a 90hp, 1.5-litre diesel; and a 110hp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol. However all these engines are currently only available with a manual gearbox. Tata Motors will be debuting a DCT automatic gearbox in the Altroz range in the near future.

The Altroz is currently available in six trim levels - XE, XM, XM+, XT, XZ and XZ+. The turbo-petrol engine is available only with the top three trims. Tata Motors also hiked the prices of the petrol and diesel versions of the hatchback recently. Prices for a few select petrol variants of the Altroz have gone up in the range of INR 10,000-25,000. Meanwhile, prices for a few select diesel variants of the Altroz have gone up in the range of INR 5,000-9,000. Here's a detailed look at the price list of the Tata Altroz.

Variant Petrol iTurbo-Petrol Diesel XE INR 5.69 lakh (+25,000) INR 6.99 lakh (unchanged) XM INR 6.30 lakh (unchanged) INR 7.55 lakh (+ 5,000) XM+ INR 6.60 lakh (unchanged) XT INR 7.13 lakh (+14,000) INR 7.73 lakh INR 8.28 lakh (+14,000) XZ INR 7.70 lakh (+11,000) INR 8.45 lakh INR 8.85 lakh (+6,000) XZ(O) INR 7.85 lakh (+10,000) INR 8.45 lakh INR 9.00 lakh (+5,000) XZ+ INR 8.25 lakh (New) INR 8.85 lakh INR 9.45 lakh (New)

