Tata Altroz Turbo To Use A Schaeffler-Sourced 7-Speed Wet Clutch DCT

That the Tata Altroz will soon be benefitting from a new turbo-petrol engine is already common news. We have now come to know that the Altroz turbo will even come equipped with a DCT gearbox. The upcoming Tata Altroz Turbo will be powered by a 110hp, 1.2L, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine and apart from the DCT gearbox, it will also come equipped with a regular 5-speed manual gearbox. The Altroz will thus see the addition of two new powertrain options in the near future.

The Altroz Turbo will thus be the first Tata car to be equipped with a DCT gearbox and it will be sourced from German component supplier Schaeffler. It will be a seven-speed unit and the gear lever on the Altroz DCT will be supplied from Lumax. Tata Motors were initially planning on sourcing the DCT gearbox for the Altroz from the Belgian company Punch. The seven-speed ‘DT-1’ dual-clutch transmission from Punch was however a more affordable, dry-clutch gearbox, which Tata Motors ditched in favor of the wet-clutch unit from Schaeffler.

Also Read : Check Out These Amazing Year-End Tata Discounts for December 2020

Wet-clutch DCTs are essentially more sophisticated than dry-clutch ones and it should give the Altroz some better performance to play with. Dry-clutch DCT gearboxes have also been known to suffer from a few glitches in typical Indian driving conditions. As for the engine itself, it is the same unit that already does duty on the Tata Nexon. It will however be detuned to produce 110hp and about 140Nm of torque when compared to 120hp and 175Nm of torque it produces in the Nexon.

The Tata Altroz turbo-automatic is expected to weigh in around at 1,058kg and that's quite light for its class. In fact, it will only be 22kg heavier than the current 1.2L petrol version of the Altroz. The Altroz has always had a fine balance of ride and handling but the current engines did not really live up to the potential of the chassis. Given the extra power and torque from the turbo-petrol engine and a quick shifting DCT gearbox, the Altroz could very well be the best driver's car in the segment.

The Tata Altroz turbo-automatic will be particularly aimed against the likes of the Hyundai i20 turbo-DCT and the Volkswagen Polo TSI. Both these cars have smaller 1.0L engines but are at par or even more powerful than the Altroz turbo. It will also be pitted against the likes of the Maruti Baleno, Honda Jazz and Toyota Glanza CVT variants. The Altroz turbo-automatic variants are expected to come as top-spec variants only, and they will thus be pretty generously loaded. The launch is expected by early-2021.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for Tata updates more and other four-wheeler news.

[News Source : Autocar India]