On the occasion of Tata Motor's 75th anniversary, the carmaker has introduced a special Founder Edition of its cars and SUVs. These limited edition models are a tribute to Tata Motor's founder, JRD Tata, and are only exclusively available for employees of the Tata Group. The Founder Edition will be available on existing Tata models - Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, and Harrier. The soon to be launched 2021 Tata Safari will also receive this limited edition treatment.

There are obviously a few special touches which set the Founder Edition model apart from the regular models. The chrome Tata 'T' logo on the front grille and the tail gate get a blue background and there's also JRD Tata's signature inscribed on a chrome plaque. These plaques are placed on the fenders, the tailgate and even on the dashboard. Customers will also receive nineFounder Edition postcards and a photo frame with the purchase of a Founder Edition model.

These Founder Edition models do not command any premium over the regular models they are based on. However the catch is that you can buy one of these only if you are a employee of the Tata Group. Do note that the Founder Edition kits will be fitted to the cars at the dealer level. The Founder Edition model otherwise remain mechanically, aesthetically and feature-wise unchanged to the regular models they are based on.

Recently, Tata Motors also introduced a limited edition model of the Tata Tiago. Priced at INR 5.79 lakh, the Limited Edition Tiago gets new 14-inch black alloy wheels and more equipment. Tata Motors have another very important launch coming up and that's the all-new Safari. The new Safari may be a three-row version of the Harrier but it was always conceived as a successor to the original Safari. Sadly, it is only a front-wheel drive SUV but Tata say there's hope for a 4x4 version as well.

The new Tata Safari will be launched in India on February 22. Bookings for the new Safari have commenced today for a token amount of INR 30,000. We expect the price to range between INR 15-22 lakh. Going ahead, Tata also has the HBX micro-SUV coming up towards the end of the year and that's something really worth looking forward to.

