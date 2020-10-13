Buy a Suzuki two-wheeler & get free accessories worth up to INR 3000

To celebrate the upcoming festive season in the country and to lure in more buyers during the period, Suzuki is offering free accessories worth up to INR 3000 on the purchase of its two-wheelers. This offer is valid until the end of this month (31 October) and to avail the benefits, customers need to make a booking of their preferred Suzuki two-wheeler online.

Customers who will buy either the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 or Suzuki Access 125 will get free accessories worth INR 1500 which include a new pillion footrest set, visors, apron-mounted USB charger, floor mat, body cover, seat covers, and more. On the other hand, on the purchase of any of the Suzuki motorcycle (Gixxer, Gixxer SF, Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250, and Intruder), the customers will receive free accessories like saddlebags, bumper bracket, under cowl set, tank pad tape, seat covers, etc, that will be worth INR 3000.

Suzuki has recently launched the new Burgman Street 125 scooter with Bluetooth-enabled digital console that offers several useful functions such as turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alert, WhatsApp alert, and missed call alert along with caller ID. The same digital console has also been added in the Access 125 which also gets LED position lights and two new colour options - Metallic Royal Bronze and Matte Blue. The new Burgman Street 125 has been priced at INR 84,600* whereas the updated Access 125 will set you back by INR 78,600*.

In other news, speculations suggest that Suzuki could introduce its new Bluetooth-enabled digital console in the Gixxer and Gixxer SF range, too. Although all the four bikes come equipped with a fully-digital instrument cluster which provides a plethora of information to the rider, it lacks Bluetooth connectivity and thus, devoids the customers from availing benefits such as turn-by-turn navigation, telephony, etc. The addition of Bluetooth connectivity would make a difference in the overall ownership experience.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Suzuki two-wheeler updates and all other two-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi