Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 now available in a new dual-tone colour option

Along with the naked Gixxer 250, Suzuki has also provided the fully-faired Gixxer SF 250 with a new dual-tone colour option. Called the Triton Blue/Silver, the latest paint scheme features an attractive combination of blue and silver. Suzuki has introduced the new dual-tone colour option for the 250cc Gixxer to celebrate the company’s 100th anniversary.

The Triton Blue/Silver colour, of course, looks eye-catching, however, its visual appeal is also enhanced by the subtle red touches that we can find on the fuel tank in the form of the company’s logo and on the fairing as letterings. The blue pillion grab rails are also a nice addition. With the new colour, the already good-looking Gixxer SF 250 just got that much better.

Speaking at the launch of the new colour option for the Gixxer SF 250, Mr Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said:

We are delighted to launch the new livery for our Suzuki Gixxer 250. The 100th year anniversary Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 in the new Triton Blue/Silver will resemble the 2020 Suzuki MotoGP machine displaying the brand’s racing DNA and making it an apt choice for the enthusiasts. There has been alot of queries that came our way to inquire about the launch of Triton Blue/Silver- Gixxer SF 250 after Moto GP 2020 was resumed from last July.

With the inclusion of the new Triton Blue/Silver paint scheme, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 has now 3 colour options. The Metallic Black Matte costs INR 1,76,140* whereas the Metallic Triton Blue along with the new dual-tone paint option retails at INR 1,76,941*.

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 draws power from a 249cc single-cylinder BS6 motor which churns out 26.5 PS of maximum power at 9,300 rpm and 22.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,300 rpm. This engine is an oil-cooled unit which comes with fuel injection and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Some of the key features of the Suzuki Gixxer 250 include:

Fully-digital instrument cluster

Attractive full-LED headlamp

LED taillamp

Clip-on handlebars

Sporty split seating arrangement

Split pillion grab rails

Brushed finish alloy wheels

Double-barrel exhaust

In other news, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 has become the 5 millionth unit to roll out from the company’s Gurugram plant.