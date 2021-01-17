Upcoming Suzuki Burgman Electric spotted undergoing road tests again

Suzuki has been testing its upcoming Burgman Electric for quite some time now. The new Japanese electric scooter has been spotted several times in the past. And now, it has been spied undergoing road tests once again.

The latest spy shots of the Suzuki Burgman Electric have been reportedly captured on the roads of Delhi. The pictures reveal that two prototypes of the electric scooter were being tested. While nothing new information or feature of the upcoming E2W have been revealed by the new spied images, the frequent sighting of the test mules does suggest that Suzuki could be planning to launch its first electric scooter in India soon.

The Suzuki Burgman Electric looks identical to its 125cc petrol-powered sibling that is already on sale in the country. Features like the front fairing with integrated turn signals, large and attractive headlamp, side profile, are very similar. What different here is the paint scheme. The Burgman Electric would have a white and blue dual-tone colour option which isn’t available with the Suzuki Burgman Street 125.

We also know from the previous spy shots that the Burgman Electric would come equipped with twin shock absorbers for handling the suspension duties at the back. It would also have a redesigned rear fender and a rear tyre hugger. Some of the other features are expected to be found in Suzuki’s upcoming E2W include a full-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, full-LED lighting, large under-seat storage, USB charger, and more.

Information regarding the Burgman Electric’s technical specs continues to remain behind the curtain. However, speculations suggest that the electric scooter would have performance similar to that of a 110cc petrol-powered scooter. When launched, the Suzuki Burgman Electric would compete with the likes of the electric Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, and Ather 450X.

[Source: Motorbeam on Instagram]