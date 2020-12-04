Suzuki Burgman Electric testing continues; clearest spy shots yet

It was just last month when the Suzuki Burgman Electric was spotted testing for the first time. However, the spy shots of the electric scooter were not very clear. As Suzuki continues to test its electric Burgman, it has been spied once again and we have the clearest spy shots of the EV yet.

First impressions, the Suzuki Burgman Electric looks identical to its 125cc petrol-powered sibling that is already on sale in the country. It shares the same front fairing with a sharp design and integrated turn signals, and large and attractive headlamp. Even the side profile has familiar styling. What different here is the paint scheme. As can be seen in the images, the Burgman Electric features a white and blue dual-tone colour option which isn’t available with the Burgman Street 125.

The latest Suzuki Burgman Electric spy shots also give us a good look at the rear wheel of the scooter. Since it is an EV, there is no exhaust. Also, the swingarm-mounted rear suspension is located on the right side instead of the left side as is the case with the Suzuki Burgman Street 125.

Some of the other expected features of the Suzuki Burgman Electric include a full-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, full-LED lighting, large under-seat storage, USB charger, and more.

While the tech specs of the Suzuki Burgman Electric remain a mystery, it is being speculated that the EV would have performance similar to that of a 110cc petrol-powered scooter. As far as the launch is concerned, the electric Burgman is expected to go on sale in the Indian market sometime in 2021. And when that happens, Suzuki will have a contender to go up against the likes of the electric Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, and Ather 450X electric scooters.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Suzuki two-wheeler updates and all other two-wheeler news.