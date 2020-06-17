Suzuki Gixxer 250 & Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 production delayed - IAB Report

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 production has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Exports of both the 250 cc motorcycles have also taken a hit, and the same could be the case with the domestic sales.

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 were introduced in our country in 2019. These quarter-litre motorbikes helped the Japanese two-wheeler giant to find a grip in the 250 cc segment. Both bikes were appreciated for their potent engine which comes equipped with the company’s SOCS (Suzuki Oil Cooling System).

Suzuki launched the BS6 versions of the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 in India last month amidst the nationwide lockdown that was enforced to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. While things now appear to gradually return to normal as the India Govt has lifted the lockdown from most parts of the country except the containment zones, the several-weeks-long lockdown has impacted the operations of a plethora of companies including Suzuki.

Also Read: Suzuki Intruder 250 patent leaks its exhaust system

Suzuki had launched the India-made Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 in Japan in March this year. Many customers have already made their bookings. The company has released a press statement stating that there will be a delay in the deliveries of both the bikes as the production has been affected due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In other news, the Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) has been finally launched in China. The sporty twin-cylinder naked motorcycle has been priced at CNY 33,080 which converts to INR 3,55,448.