Suzuki Intruder 250 patent leaks its exhaust system - Report

The exhaust system of the Suzuki Intruder 250 has been leaked via patent images. The Japanese two-wheeler giant filed the patent application in November 2018.

After Suzuki launched the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250, speculations about an Intruder 250 started to emerge. As per a new report, the exhaust system of the motorcycle has been revealed via leaked patent images.

It can be seen in the pictures that the Suzuki Intruder 250's exhaust system includes a single header pipe that accommodates a catalytic converter. After the cat-con, there’s an arrangement for a dual-barrel setup similar to that of the Suzuki Intruder BS6, which was launched earlier this year. However, the design of the muffler is different. Instead of having a sharp and angular look, it has a simple and cleaner appearance which will add to the bike’s overall visual appeal. Interestingly, Suzuki filed the patent around 1.5 years ago in November 2018.

The Suzuki Intruder 250 will likely be powered by the same 249 cc single-cylinder BS6-compliant engine which is fitted in the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Suzuki Gixxer SF 250. It is an oil-cooled and fuel-injected mill which produces 26.5 PS of power at 9,300 rpm and 22.2 Nm of torque at 7,300 rpm. It is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. While the power and torque output would be the same, Suzuki might alter the way they are delivered to suit the cruiser’s character.

Also Read: Suzuki introduces ‘Suzuki at your Doorstep’ program in India

In terms of aesthetics, the Suzuki Intruder 250 is expected to borrow several styling cues from its younger sibling, the 155 cc Intruder, which features an LED taillamp, LED DRL, comfortable and upright riding posture, etc.

As of now, there’s no solid information regarding the Suzuki Intruder 250 launch. However, whenever that happens, would you be interested in buying it? Let us know with a comment below.